18.07.2023 22:47:00
Encompass Health to host investor day September 27, 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC), the largest owner and operator of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in the United States, announced today that it will host an investor day on September 27, 2023. The event, which will be held in the Rainbow Room in New York City, will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET.
The event will feature presentations and a Q&A session with President & Chief Executive Officer Mark Tarr; Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Doug Coltharp; and other members of the Company's leadership team. Due to limited capacity, investors and analysts who would like to attend must register with Encompass Health's investor relations department via the following link https://encompass-health-ir-day-2023.open-exchange.net/registration or by emailing sarah.hale@encompasshealth.com.
For those unable to attend in person, live and recorded webcasts of the investor day presentation and accompanying materials will be available at https://investor.encompasshealth.com.
About Encompass Health
Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) is the largest owner and operator of rehabilitation hospitals in the United States. With a national footprint that includes 158 hospitals in 37 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high-quality, compassionate rehabilitative care for patients recovering from a major injury or illness, using advanced technology and innovative treatments to maximize recovery. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For and Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
Media Contact:
Casey Winger | 205 447-6410
casey.winger@encompasshealth.com
Investor Relations Contact:
Mark Miller | 205 970-5860
mark.miller@encompasshealth.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/encompass-health-to-host-investor-day-september-27-2023-301880254.html
SOURCE Encompass Health Corp.
|
