23.02.2021 13:32:00

Encompass Health to present at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) today announced it will participate in the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference, which is being held as a virtual event, on March 9-11, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Encompass Health Corporation)

In addition to small group meetings, Encompass Health will participate in a fireside chat at 11:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Representation from Encompass Health will include Mark Tarr, president and CEO; Doug Coltharp, EVP and chief financial officer; Barb Jacobsmeyer, EVP and president of inpatient hospitals; and April Anthony, EVP and chief executive officer of home health and hospice.

The presentation will be webcast live and will be available at http://investor.encompasshealth.com by clicking on an available link.

About Encompass Health
As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility-based and home-based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 137 hospitals, 241 home health locations, and 82 hospice locations in 39 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high-quality, cost-effective integrated healthcare. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter and Facebook.

Media Contact  
Hillary Carnel | 205 970-5912                                                                   
hillary.carnel@encompasshealth.com

Investor Relations Contact
Crissy Carlisle | 205 970-5860
crissy.carlisle@encompasshealth.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/encompass-health-to-present-at-barclays-global-healthcare-conference-301233278.html

SOURCE Encompass Health Corp.

