ENC’s Battery Electric Axess® Bus Passes Altoona BRTC Testing

ElDorado National (California) or ENC®, a subsidiary of REV Group® and an industry leader in heavy-duty transit buses and emission-free technology, is pleased to announce its Axess Battery Electric Bus (BEB) successfully passed rigorous testing conducted by the Altoona Bus Research and Testing Center (BRTC). The extensive testing looked at maintainability, reliability, safety, brake performance, structural integrity and durability, fuel/energy economy, noise, and emissions.

The Axess BEB test results make it available for government rebates, alternative energy rebates and Federal Transit Administration (FTA) funded procurement programs including the Low or No Emission competitive program that is open through May 31, providing funding to state and local governmental authorities for the purchase or lease of zero-emission and low-emission transit buses as well as acquisition, construction, and leasing of required supporting facilities.

ENC has three fuel types and two different models that qualify for this funding: Axess BEB (battery electric), Axess-FC (hydrogen fuel cell) and the E-Z Rider® II and Axess have CNG (compressed natural gas) options. The Axess BEB is available in three lengths: 32', 35' and 40’. The Axess-FC comes in a 40' length, while the E-Z Rider II with the CNG fuel type is available in a 30' and 32' length and the Axess CNG fueled bus is available in 35' and 40' lengths.

"We are pleased with the outcome of the BRTC testing,” said Jason Moore, Vice President and General Manager, ENC. "With our partners, we have developed a true zero-emission transportation vehicle that delivers superior performance, making it the perfect climate neutral mobility solution for transit, airport, university and other high demand applications.”

Based on the proven Axess platform, the Axess BEB is a true zero emission transportation solution. The only EV bus in the industry that features a zero-corrosion, 100% 304-grade stainless steel body structure/composite exterior, it offers multiple configurations for passenger seating and wheelchair accommodations to meet the exacting needs of its customers.

About Altoona BRTC Testing

The BRTC has extensive experience in testing full-size, heavy-duty transit buses, mid-size buses with commercial chassis, and modified minivans, including those using a range of fuels, and is currently equipped to test low- and zero-emission buses. Buses are tested for maintainability (includes accessibility), reliability, safety (includes brake performance), performance, structural integrity and durability, fuel/energy economy, noise (interior and exterior) and emissions. The data from all the tests are compiled into a test report that is made available to the manufacturer to provide information during the procurement process. Test report is available on request.

About ElDorado National (California), Inc.

ENC® a subsidiary of REV Group, has manufactured low floor and standard floor buses for over 45 years to public transit/paratransit, airport, and university transportation markets. ENC is best known in the industry for its customizable options including thousands of floorplan configurations, as well as ensuring unparalleled manufacturing and safety standards. All ENC models pass a comprehensive battery of durability and crash tests. ENC manufactures the greenest buses in the industry including the Zero Emissions, hydrogen-powered Axess-Fuel Cell as well as the new 100% battery electric Axess. All buses are crafted in the state-of-the-art 227,000 square-foot, ISO 9001 certified production facility in Riverside, California.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group® companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services, which serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. They provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers), and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). REV Group's diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of REV Group's brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG

