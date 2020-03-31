End of Lockdown at Bowden Institution

INNISFAIL, AB, March 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Correctional Service Canada

The lockdown put in place at Bowden Institution on March 17, 2020, has ended.

The facility was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure after inmates showed symptoms consistent with influenza.

After clinical assessment, symptomatic inmates were tested for COVID-19 and the results for those tests are negative. Testing for COVID-19 will be ongoing, as necessary, when recommended by public health authorities. As part of CSC protocols, inmates with symptoms are isolated from the general inmate population as a preventative measure.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19 in its institutions, CSC continues to suspend visits to inmates, all temporary absences unless medically necessary, work releases for offenders, all inter-regional and international transfers of inmates.

CSC remains in close contact with its public health partners and continues to monitor the situation and engage with authorities.

Quick facts

CSC has contingency plans in place in each of its operational units to respond to crisis situations and to deal with health emergencies.





We have preventative measures in place including hygiene precautions which include hand hygiene, enhanced cleaning, and proper laundry and waste disposal processes.





CSC has dedicated health care services in its institutions and is prepared to handle cases of influenza and other respiratory illnesses, such as COVID‑19.

Associated links

