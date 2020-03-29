End of Lockdown at Drumheller Institution

DRUMHELLER, Alberta, March 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Correctional Service Canada

The lockdown put in place at Drumheller Institution has ended.

The facility was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure after two inmates showed symptoms consistent with influenza.

After clinical assessment, one inmate was tested for COVID-19 at Drumheller Institution and the result is negative. Symptomatic individuals are tested if they meet the public health criteria for testing. The local public health authority makes all decisions regarding swabbing. As part of protocols, inmates with symptoms are isolated from the general inmate population as a preventative measure.

At this time, there are no inmate cases of COVID-19 in our institutions.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19 in its institutions, CSC continues to suspend visits to inmates, all temporary absences unless medically necessary, work releases for offenders, all inter-regional and international transfers of inmates.

CSC remains in close contact with its public health partners and continues to monitor the situation and engage with authorities.

Quick facts

CSC has contingency plans in place in each of its operational units to respond to crisis situations and to deal with health emergencies.





We have preventative measures in place including hygiene precautions which include hand hygiene, cleaning, disinfecting, and proper laundry, and waste disposal processes.





CSC has dedicated health care services in its institutions and is prepared to handle cases of influenza and other respiratory illnesses, such as COVID‑19.

Associated links

CSC COVID-19 Preparations

Government of Canada COVID-19 Information

Drumheller Institution

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region