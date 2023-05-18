Endangered Species Chocolate Celebrates Its 30th Anniversary By Giving to 30 Charities

The mission-based chocolate brand has donated $3.1 million to global partners since 2016

INDIANAPOLIS, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Endangered Species Chocolate (ESC) is celebrating 30 years of giving forward in 2023 by announcing 30 donations to empowering organizations that protect our species, habitats and humanity. Since 1993, the premium chocolate brand has responsibly sourced ingredients, supported fair trade, prioritized sustainability, and given forward 10% of annual net profits to conservation efforts all around the globe.

Over the last 30 years, ESC has remained passionate about creating authentic chocolate with real, health-conscious ingredients and no mysterious sweeteners or additives. The brand's portfolio now spans 46 products that include 3 oz. chocolate bars, single serve grab-n-go bars and baking chips. Never wavering on its quality and sustainability practices, ESC products not only taste good but make a true impact on the world.

"For three decades we have been 'doing good better' by crafting premium chocolate and working with meaningful partners to create a positive impact on the world around us," stated Curt Vander Meer, the CEO of Endangered Species Chocolate. "To celebrate our 30th anniversary, we wanted to amplify our efforts by announcing additional donations to our charity partners to help further their impressive efforts."

Throughout 2023, ESC will provide monetary donations to charities including SEE Turtles , One Tree Planted , and Saving The Blue . In the past they have donated to Diane Fossey Gorilla Fund, Xerces Foundation, and See Turtles to create relationships with organizations that align with their mission of protecting habitats and humanity.

"Support from Endangered Species Chocolate has been critical to our efforts to save sea turtles around the world, without their funding, our organization would not exist," shared Brad Nahill, the President and Co-Founder of SEE Turtles . "Their support has helped us to support important turtle nesting beaches, address the illegal tortoiseshell trade, reduce plastic on sea turtle beaches, and much more."

"We are thrilled to be one of the 30 organizations ESC will be giving to this year as part of their 30th Anniversary. Their donation will go towards our Caribbean Reef Shark project which we started in 2022 to better understand their movement ecology and role within coral reef ecosystems," shared Annie Guttridge, President of Saving the Blue. "We are grateful for organizations like ESC that understand the importance of giving back."

Endangered Species Chocolate

Founded in 1993, Endangered Species Chocolate (ESC) set out to craft premium chocolate with a mission to "give forward" to conservation efforts around the globe. Every product we craft, ingredient we source, and cause we support is rooted in one fundamental difference that has set us apart since we began our journey. This difference is an unwavering dedication to doing good, better. From the way we make our chocolate, to the way we work with communities, and all the ways we make a meaningful positive impact on the world, this commitment to doing good, better, remains at the heart of who we are three decades later. Our products cultivate a nourished and inspired community and through donating 10% of annual net profits to impactful organizations, we have contributed over $3.1 million to our global partners since 2016.

