Endeavor Business Media Announces Acquisition of Construction Business Media, LLC

Acquisition includes Architectural Products and Architectural SSL Magazines

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Endeavor Business Media announces the acquisition of Construction Business Media, LLC, publisher of Architectural Products and Architectural SSL magazines. As leading publications serving the architectural design and construction communities, this acquisition highly complements Endeavor's existing portfolio of brands serving the lighting, buildings and construction markets.

"We are pleased to add Architectural Products Magazine and Architectural SSL to Endeavor's industry-leading family of publications and events in the lighting and building/construction spaces. With a collective readership of more than 80,000 professionals, the addition of Architectural Products and Architectural SSL significantly expands Endeavor's reach in the market, providing even more innovative platforms where designers and builders can seek information, collaborate and connect," said Lester Craft, Executive Vice President of Endeavor's Advanced Technology Group. With the recent acquisition of Interiors + Sources, BUILDINGS, and the BOMA tradeshow partnership, Endeavor Executive Vice President Reggie Lawrence added that "Endeavor will now provide comprehensive coverage of the architectural design and buildings' facilities marketplace to our growing audience."

Architectural Products magazine works with hundreds of building product manufacturers to create and carry to market more vital product information than any other magazine serving the architectural design profession. Launched in 2003, it ranks among the top architectural titles as the "go-to" magazine for vetted product information and expertise.

Architectural SSL focuses on the development, application, specifications and design of LEDs and solid-state lighting throughout the built environment. Readers include architects, lighting designers, lighting consultants, sales agents, interior designers, building owners, property managers, and others who are seeking creative vision and insights on best practices.

"We are delighted to be teaming with Endeavor Business Media as it is a natural fit across each of our products. This union enables Endeavor's broadly established stable of communication methods to be applied to our well established, widely used and award-winning brands bringing the design and architectural communities more of what they desire: a credible and reliable source of product, material and systems information", said Gary Redmond, Co-Publisher.

"Going forward, our advertisers and marketing partners will have access to a much more diverse range of print, digital, content and in-person event solutions under the Architectural Products and Architectural SSL brand names; we are very excited about the new opportunities to assist our customers in developing meaningful connections to the architectural and design communities," added Tim Shea, Group Publisher.

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Endeavor Business Media, LLC was formed in late 2017 to acquire and operate trade publications, websites, events and marketing solutions. Today the company is one of the largest B2B Media companies in the US with more than 550 employees, 6,000 customers and a monthly audience of nearly 9 million readers. The company targets U.S. B2B audiences in the aviation, dental, facilities maintenance, fire & public safety, design engineering, buildings and construction, energy, manufacturing, industrial, technology, medical, securities, laser, lighting, oil & gas, public services, security, construction, vehicle repair, vending, and water & wastewater markets. The company has offices in Nashville, TN; Tulsa, OK; Nashua, NH; Birmingham, AL; Sarasota, FL; Skokie, IL; Fort Atkinson, WI; Houston, TX; Cleveland, OH; Fort Collins, CO, and Overland Park, KS. To learn more, visit www.endeavorbusinessmedia.com .

