05.02.2025 10:45:00

Endeavour Announces Additional Listing

                

ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES BLOCK LISTING APPLICATION TO THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

London, 5 February 2025Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV) ("the Company”) announces that an application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for 350,000 ordinary shares of US$0.01 each in the Company ("New Shares") to be admitted to the FCA Official List and to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange.

Subject to approval by the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange, the New Shares are expected to be admitted on 7 February 2025.

The New Shares are being reserved under a block listing and may be issued in the future as a result of the award of ordinary shares of US$0.01 each in the Company ("Shares”) pursuant to certain of the Company's share incentive plans which may be exercised from time to time.

The block listing is in respect of the following Company performance share plans:

  • Executive Performance Share Plan;
  • Executive Performance Share Unit Plan (Non-UK Participants); and
  • Employee Performance Share Unit Plan.

When issued, these New Shares will rank pari passu with existing Shares.

CONTACT INFORMATION

For Investor Relations Enquiries:For Media Enquiries:
Jack GarmanBrunswick Group LLP in London
Vice President of Investor RelationsCarole Cable, Partner
+44 203 011 2723+44 207 404 5959
investor@endeavourmining.comccable@brunswickgroup.com


ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

Endeavour Mining is one of the world’s senior Gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates. Endeavour is admitted to listing and to trading on the London Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.

For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Endeavour Mining PLCmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Endeavour Mining PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Endeavour Mining PLC 20,00 -4,21% Endeavour Mining PLC

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.02.25 Januar 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
02.02.25 KW 5: Das sind die Tops und Flops der DAX-Aktien
02.02.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Januar 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.02.25 KW 5: So performten die ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.02.25 Januar 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX nahe Nulllinie -- DAX verliert -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins - Nikkei stabil
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich zurückhaltend, während der deutsche Leitindex zur Wochenmitte nachgibt. An den Märkten in Asien ging es unterdessen ebenfalls überwiegend nach unten, lediglich der Nikkei zeigte sich minimal fester.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen