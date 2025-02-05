|
05.02.2025 10:45:00
Endeavour Announces Additional Listing
ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES BLOCK LISTING APPLICATION TO THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
London, 5 February 2025 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV) ("the Company”) announces that an application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for 350,000 ordinary shares of US$0.01 each in the Company ("New Shares") to be admitted to the FCA Official List and to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange.
Subject to approval by the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange, the New Shares are expected to be admitted on 7 February 2025.
The New Shares are being reserved under a block listing and may be issued in the future as a result of the award of ordinary shares of US$0.01 each in the Company ("Shares”) pursuant to certain of the Company's share incentive plans which may be exercised from time to time.
The block listing is in respect of the following Company performance share plans:
- Executive Performance Share Plan;
- Executive Performance Share Unit Plan (Non-UK Participants); and
- Employee Performance Share Unit Plan.
When issued, these New Shares will rank pari passu with existing Shares.
CONTACT INFORMATION
|For Investor Relations Enquiries:
|For Media Enquiries:
|Jack Garman
|Brunswick Group LLP in London
|Vice President of Investor Relations
|Carole Cable, Partner
|+44 203 011 2723
|+44 207 404 5959
|investor@endeavourmining.com
|ccable@brunswickgroup.com
ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC
Endeavour Mining is one of the world’s senior Gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.
A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates. Endeavour is admitted to listing and to trading on the London Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.
For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Endeavour Mining PLCmehr Nachrichten
|
06.11.24
|Ausblick: Endeavour Mining stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
23.10.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Endeavour Mining legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Endeavour Mining PLCmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Endeavour Mining PLC
|20,00
|-4,21%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX nahe Nulllinie -- DAX verliert -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins - Nikkei stabil
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich zurückhaltend, während der deutsche Leitindex zur Wochenmitte nachgibt. An den Märkten in Asien ging es unterdessen ebenfalls überwiegend nach unten, lediglich der Nikkei zeigte sich minimal fester.