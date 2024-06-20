Endeavour Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

Endeavour Mining plc

20 June 2024

Notification of transactions by

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name Ian Cockerill

2 Reason for the notification

Position/status Executive Director

Initial notification/ amendments Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Endeavour Mining plc

b) Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI) 529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07

4 Details of the transaction:

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc





b) Nature of the transaction 2024 Grant of Performance Share Units under Executive Performance Share Unit Plan (Non-UK participants). Subject to performance conditions measured over a three year period.

c) Currency N/A

Price and volume



Price Volume

N/A 171,959





Aggregated information Aggregated Volume

Price 171,959 Ordinary Shares

Nil

e) Date of the transaction 11 April 2024