|
20.06.2024 13:30:00
Endeavour Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding
Endeavour Mining plc
20 June 2024
Notification of transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name
|Ian Cockerill
|2
|Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Executive Director
|Initial notification/ amendments
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Endeavour Mining plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)
|529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
|4
|Details of the transaction:
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|2024 Grant of Performance Share Units under Executive Performance Share Unit Plan (Non-UK participants). Subject to performance conditions measured over a three year period.
|c)
|Currency
|N/A
|d)
|Price and volume
|Price
|Volume
|N/A
|171,959
|Aggregated information
|
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|11 April 2024
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name
|Guy Young
|2
|Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|PDMR
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Endeavour Mining plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)
|529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
|4
|Details of the transaction:
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|2024 Grant of Performance Share Units under Executive Performance Share Unit Plan (Non-UK participants). Subject to performance conditions measured over a three year period.
|c)
|Currency
|N/A
|d)
|Price and volume
|Price
|Volume
|N/A
|85,980
|Aggregated information
|
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|11 April 2024
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name
|Mark Morcombe
|2
|Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|PDMR
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Endeavour Mining plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)
|529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
|4
|Details of the transaction:
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|2024 Grant of Performance Share Units under Executive Performance Share Unit Plan (Non-UK participants). Subject to performance conditions measured over a three year period.
|c)
|Currency
|N/A
|d)
|Price and volume
|Price
|Volume
|85,980
|Aggregated information
|
- 85,980 Ordinary Shares
- Nil
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|11 April 2024
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
Attachment
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Endeavour Mining PLCmehr Nachrichten
|
01.05.24
|Ausblick: Endeavour Mining veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
17.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Endeavour Mining präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
26.03.24
|Ausblick: Endeavour Mining zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
13.03.24
|Zuversicht in London: FTSE 100 verbucht zum Ende des Mittwochshandels Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
12.03.24
|FTSE 100-Papier Endeavour Mining-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Endeavour Mining von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
12.03.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Endeavour Mining zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
05.03.24
|FTSE 100 aktuell: FTSE 100 verbucht letztendlich Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
05.03.24
|Aufschläge in London: FTSE 100 nachmittags in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Endeavour Mining PLCmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Endeavour Mining PLC
|19,76
|2,44%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinsentscheidungen im Blick: US-Börsen letztlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung -- ATX und DAX schließen deutlich stärker -- Börsen in Fernost letztendlich mehrheitlich etwas leichter
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt zeigten sich am Donnerstag deutlich höher. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich uneins. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte gaben unterdessen überwiegend leicht nach.