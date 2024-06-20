+++ Österreichs Emittent des Jahres bestätigt 🏆 18. Gesamtsieg für raiffeisenzertifikate.at beim Zertifikate Award Austria +++-w-
20.06.2024 13:30:00

Endeavour Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

Endeavour Mining plc
20 June 2024

Notification of transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
 NameIan Cockerill
2Reason for the notification
 Position/statusExecutive Director
 Initial notification/ amendmentsInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameEndeavour Mining plc
b)Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4Details of the transaction:
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc

 
b)Nature of the transaction2024 Grant of Performance Share Units under Executive Performance Share Unit Plan (Non-UK participants). Subject to performance conditions measured over a three year period.
c)CurrencyN/A
d)

 

 		Price and volume

 		PriceVolume
N/A171,959

 
Aggregated information
  • Aggregated Volume
  • Price
 
  • 171,959 Ordinary Shares
  • Nil
e)Date of the transaction11 April 2024
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
 NameGuy Young
2Reason for the notification
 Position/statusPDMR
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameEndeavour Mining plc
b)Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4Details of the transaction:
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc
b)Nature of the transaction2024 Grant of Performance Share Units under Executive Performance Share Unit Plan (Non-UK participants). Subject to performance conditions measured over a three year period.
c)CurrencyN/A
d)

 

 		Price and volume

 		PriceVolume
N/A85,980

 

 
Aggregated information
  • Aggregated Volume
  • Price
 
  • 85,980 Ordinary Shares
  • Nil
e)Date of the transaction11 April 2024
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
 NameMark Morcombe
2Reason for the notification
 Position/statusPDMR
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameEndeavour Mining plc
b)Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4Details of the transaction:
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc

 
b)Nature of the transaction2024 Grant of Performance Share Units under Executive Performance Share Unit Plan (Non-UK participants). Subject to performance conditions measured over a three year period.
c)CurrencyN/A
d)

 

 		Price and volume

 		PriceVolume
 85,980
Aggregated information
  • Aggregated Volume
  • Price
 

- 85,980 Ordinary Shares
- Nil
e)Date of the transaction11 April 2024
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

