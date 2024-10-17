Performance im Fokus: Wie Bitcoin die Portfolio-Rendite steigert. Jetzt lesen -w-
17.10.2024 18:35:00

Endeavour Announces Director/PDMR Shareholdings

Endeavour Mining plc
17 October 2024

Notification of transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
 NameIan Cockerill
2Reason for the notification
(a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer/PDMR
(b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameEndeavour Mining plc
b)Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4Details of the transaction:
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc

GB00BL6K5J42
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of Performance Share Units under the terms of the Endeavour Executive Performance Share Unit Plan (Non-UK Participants), as dividend equivalents following the payment of the H1 2024 interim dividend, on 10 October 2024
c)CurrencyGBP
d)

 

 		Price and volume

 		PriceVolume
£15.68353,373
Aggregated information
  • Aggregated Volume
  • Price
 

N/A single transaction
e)Date of the transaction10 October 2024
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
 NameGuy Young
2Reason for the notification
(a)Position/statusChief Financial Officer/PDMR
(b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameEndeavour Mining plc
b)Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4Details of the transaction:
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc

GB00BL6K5J42
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of Performance Share Units under the terms of the Endeavour Executive Performance Share Unit Plan (Non-UK Participants), as dividend equivalents following the payment of the H1 2024 interim dividend, on 10 October 2024
c)CurrencyGBP
d)

 

 		Price and volume

 		PriceVolume
£15.68354,598
Aggregated information
  • Aggregated Volume
  • Price
 

N/A single transaction
e)Date of the transaction10 October 2024
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

Attachment


