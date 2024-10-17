|
17.10.2024 18:35:00
Endeavour Announces Director/PDMR Shareholdings
Endeavour Mining plc
17 October 2024
Notification of transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name
|Ian Cockerill
|2
|Reason for the notification
|(a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer/PDMR
|(b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Endeavour Mining plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)
|529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
|4
|Details of the transaction:
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc
GB00BL6K5J42
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of Performance Share Units under the terms of the Endeavour Executive Performance Share Unit Plan (Non-UK Participants), as dividend equivalents following the payment of the H1 2024 interim dividend, on 10 October 2024
|c)
|Currency
|GBP
|d)
|Price and volume
|Price
|Volume
|£15.6835
|3,373
|Aggregated information
|
N/A single transaction
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|10 October 2024
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name
|Guy Young
|2
|Reason for the notification
|(a)
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer/PDMR
|(b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Endeavour Mining plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)
|529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
|4
|Details of the transaction:
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc
GB00BL6K5J42
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of Performance Share Units under the terms of the Endeavour Executive Performance Share Unit Plan (Non-UK Participants), as dividend equivalents following the payment of the H1 2024 interim dividend, on 10 October 2024
|c)
|Currency
|GBP
|d)
|Price and volume
|Price
|Volume
|£15.6835
|4,598
|Aggregated information
|
N/A single transaction
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|10 October 2024
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
Attachment
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Endeavour Mining PLCmehr Nachrichten
|
30.07.24
|Ausblick: Endeavour Mining stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
16.07.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Endeavour Mining zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
01.05.24
|Ausblick: Endeavour Mining veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
17.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Endeavour Mining präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)