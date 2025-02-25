|
Endeavour Announces Holding(s) in Comapny
Endeavour Mining plc ("the Company”) announces that it received the following notification, today, 25 February 2025, from La Mancha Resource Capital LLP of its interests in the Company as at 24 February 2025
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BL6K5J42
Issuer Name
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
La Mancha Resource Capital LLP
City of registered office (if applicable)
London
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder
|Name
|City of registered office
|Country of registered office
|La Mancha Resource Fund SCSp
|Luxembourg
|Luxembourg
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
24-Feb-2025
6. Date on which Issuer notified
25-Feb-2025
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|.
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights held in issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|16.981506
|0.000000
|16.981506
|41298970
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|17.942236
|0.000000
|17.942236
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
|Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|Ordinary Shares
|41298970
|16.981506
|Sub Total 8.A
|41298970
|16.981506%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
|% of voting rights
|Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Physical or cash settlement
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
|Ultimate controlling person
|Name of controlled undertaking
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|La Mancha Resource Fund SCSp
|La Mancha Investments S.á r.l.
|16.981506
|16.981506%
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
25-Feb-2025
13. Place Of Completion
London, UK
