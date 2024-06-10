|
10.06.2024 16:35:00
Endeavour Announces Holding(s) in Company
Endeavour Mining plc ("the Company”) announces that on 6 June 2024 it received the following notification from Helikon Investments Limited of its interests in the Company as of 5 June 2024
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BL6K5J42
Issuer Name
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Helikon Investments Limited
City of registered office (if applicable)
London
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder
|Name
|City of registered office
|Country of registered office
|Helikon Long Short Equity Fund Master ICAV
|Dublin
|Ireland
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
05-Jun-2024
6. Date on which Issuer notified
06-Jun-2024
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|.
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights held in issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|3.488400
|1.538500
|5.026900
|12302817
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
|Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|GB00BL6K5J42
|8537580
|3.488400
|Sub Total 8.A
|8537580
|3.488400%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
|% of voting rights
|Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Physical or cash settlement
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Cash Settled Equity Swap
|14/01/2027
|14/01/2027
|Cash
|2953508
|1.206800
|Cash Settled Equity Swap
|30/01/2026
|30/01/2026
|Cash
|811729
|0.331700
|Sub Total 8.B2
|3765237
|1.538500%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
|Ultimate controlling person
|Name of controlled undertaking
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Helikon Long Short Equity Fund Master ICAV
|Helikon Long Short Equity Fund Master ICAV
|5.026900%
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
06-Jun-2024
13. Place Of Completion
London
Attachment
