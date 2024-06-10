10.06.2024 16:35:00

Endeavour Announces Holding(s) in Company

Endeavour Mining plc ("the Company”) announces that on 6 June 2024 it received the following notification from Helikon Investments Limited of its interests in the Company as of 5 June 2024

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN
GB00BL6K5J42

Issuer Name
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name
Helikon Investments Limited

City of registered office (if applicable)
London

Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

NameCity of registered officeCountry of registered office
Helikon Long Short Equity Fund Master ICAV Dublin Ireland

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

05-Jun-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

06-Jun-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached3.4884001.5385005.02690012302817
Position of previous notification (if applicable)    

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BL6K5J42  8537580 3.488400
Sub Total 8.A 85375803.488400%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodNumber of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted% of voting rights
     
Sub Total 8.B1    

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodPhysical or cash settlementNumber of voting rights% of voting rights
Cash Settled Equity Swap 14/01/202714/01/2027 Cash29535081.206800
Cash Settled Equity Swap 30/01/202630/01/2026 Cash8117290.331700
Sub Total 8.B2  37652371.538500%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling personName of controlled undertaking% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Helikon Long Short Equity Fund Master ICAV Helikon Long Short Equity Fund Master ICAV   5.026900%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

06-Jun-2024

13. Place Of Completion

London

Attachment


