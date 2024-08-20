20.08.2024 18:02:00

Endeavour Announces Holding(s) in Company

Endeavour Mining plc ("the Company”) announces that on 20 August 2024 it received the following notification from Van Eck Associates Corporation of its interests in the Company as of 19 August 2024

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X” if appropriate)
UK issuer 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsX
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify)iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
NameVan Eck Associates Corporation
City and country of registered office (if applicable)New York, NY USA
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name 

ESB Pension Fund GDX
VanEck Gold Miners ETF
VanEck Gold Miners ETF (AU)
VanEck Global Resources Fund
International Investors Gold
Brighthouse Global Natural Resources
SLOAN GRF VanEck
VanEck Global Mining UCITS ETF
VanEck Gold Miners UCITS ETF
VanEck Global Resources UCITS
VanEck VIP Global Gold Fund
VE VIP Global Resources Fund
VanEck Africa Index ETF
VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF
VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF

 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:19/08/2024
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):20/08/2024
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
 % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached   7.979%      7.979%244,565,440
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		 8.999%  8.999%244,881,920



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)

 		Number of voting rightsix% of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BL6K5J4219,513,339 7.979% 
     
     
SUBTOTAL 8. A19,513,3397.979%
 

 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		% of voting rights
     
     
     
  SUBTOTAL 8. B 1  
 

 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		Physical or cash
settlementxii		Number of voting rights % of voting rights
      
      
      
   SUBTOTAL 8.B.2  
 

 

 


9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)		X
Namexv% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
ESB Pension Fund GDX0.042 0.042%
VanEck Gold Miners ETF4.430 4.430%
VanEck Gold Miners ETF (AU)0.117 0.117%
VanEck Global Resources Fund0.071 0.071%
International Investors Gold0.111 0.111%
Brighthouse Global Natural Resources0.094 0.094%
SLOAN GRF VanEck0.005 0.005%
VanEck Global Mining UCITS ETF0.083 0.083%
VanEck Gold Miners UCITS ETF0.300 0.300%
VanEck Global Resources UCITS0.002 0.002%
VanEck VIP Global Gold Fund0.009 0.009%
VE VIP Global Resources Fund0.034 0.034%
VanEck Africa Index ETF0.015 0.015%
VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF2.451 2.451%
VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF0.21 0.216%
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holderGlass Lewis
The number and % of voting rights held19,513,339 shares and 7.979% voting rights
The date until which the voting rights will be heldOpen
 
11. Additional informationxvi
 


Place of completionTampa, FL, USA
Date of completion20 August 2024

Attachment


