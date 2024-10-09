|
09.10.2024 10:00:00
Endeavour Announces Holding(s) in Company
Endeavour Mining plc ("the Company”) announces that it received the following notification on 8 October 2024 from Blackrock, Inc. of its interests in the Company as at 7 October 2024
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BL6K5J42
Issuer Name
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
BlackRock, Inc.
City of registered office (if applicable)
Wilmington
Country of registered office (if applicable)
USA
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
07-Oct-2024
6. Date on which Issuer notified
08-Oct-2024
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|.
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights held in issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|11.200000
|1.590000
|12.790000
|31277295
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|10.930000
|1.650000
|12.580000
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
|Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|GB00BL6K5J42
|27368728
|11.200000
|Sub Total 8.A
|27368728
|11.200000%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
|% of voting rights
|Securities Lending
|3898651
|1.590000
|Sub Total 8.B1
|3898651
|1.590000%
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Physical or cash settlement
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|CFD
|Cash
|9916
|0.000000
|Sub Total 8.B2
|9916
|0.000000%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
|Ultimate controlling person
|Name of controlled undertaking
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)
|BlackRock Finance, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)
|BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)
|BlackRock HK Holdco Limited
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)
|BlackRock Lux Finco S.a.r.l.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)
|BlackRock Japan Holdings GK
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)
|BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)
|BlackRock Finance, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)
|Trident Merger, LLC
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)
|BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)
|BlackRock Finance, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)
|BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)
|BlackRock Group Limited
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)
|BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)
|BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
|7.680000
|0.420000
|8.110000%
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)
|BlackRock Finance, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)
|BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)
|BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)
|BlackRock Finance, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)
|BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)
|BlackRock Group Limited
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)
|BlackRock International Limited
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)
|BlackRock Finance, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)
|BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)
|BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)
|BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)
|BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)
|BlackRock Finance, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)
|BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)
|BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)
|BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)
|BlackRock Fund Advisors
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)
|BlackRock Finance, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)
|BlackRock Finance, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)
|BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)
|BlackRock HK Holdco Limited
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)
|BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10)
|BlackRock Finance, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10)
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10)
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10)
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10)
|BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10)
|BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11)
|BlackRock Finance, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11)
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11)
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11)
|BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11)
|BlackRock Advisors, LLC
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12)
|BlackRock Finance, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12)
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12)
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12)
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12)
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12)
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12)
|BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12)
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12)
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12)
|BlackRock Group Limited
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12)
|BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12)
|BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13)
|BlackRock Finance, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13)
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13)
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13)
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13)
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13)
|BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13)
|BlackRock (Singapore) Limited
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 14)
|BlackRock Finance, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 14)
|Trident Merger, LLC
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 14)
|BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 14)
|Amethyst Intermediate, LLC
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 14)
|Aperio Holdings, LLC
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 14)
|Aperio Group, LLC
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team
Jana Blumenstein
020 7743 3650
12. Date of Completion
8th October 2024
13. Place Of Completion
12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.
Attachment
