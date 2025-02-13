Endeavour Announces Holding(s) in Company

Endeavour Mining plc ("the Company”) announces that it received the following notification, today, 13 February 2025, from Blackrock, Inc. of its interests in the Company as at 12 February 2025

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BL6K5J42

Issuer Name

ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

BlackRock, Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington

Country of registered office (if applicable)

USA

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

12-Feb-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

13-Feb-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 12.880000 0.820000 13.700000 33388628 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 13.120000 0.530000 13.650000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BL6K5J42 31363494 12.880000 Sub Total 8.A 31363494 12.880000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Securities Lending 1887087 0.770000 Sub Total 8.B1 1887087 0.770000%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights CFD Cash 138047 0.050000 Sub Total 8.B2 138047 0.050000%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Finance, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock HK Holdco Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Lux Finco S.a.r.l. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Japan Holdings GK BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Finance, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) Trident Merger, LLC BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Investment Management, LLC BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Finance, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Cayman 1 LP BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Group Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Finance Europe Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 8.380000 0.330000 8.710000% BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock Finance, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Finance, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Cayman 1 LP BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Group Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock International Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6) BlackRock Finance, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6) BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6) BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6) BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6) BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7) BlackRock Finance, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7) BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7) BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7) BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7) BlackRock Fund Advisors BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8) BlackRock Finance, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Finance, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock HK Holdco Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10) BlackRock Finance, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10) BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10) BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11) BlackRock Finance, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11) BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11) BlackRock Advisors, LLC BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12) BlackRock Finance, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12) BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12) BlackRock Cayman 1 LP BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12) BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12) BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12) BlackRock Group Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12) BlackRock Finance Europe Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12) BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13) BlackRock Finance, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13) BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13) BlackRock (Singapore) Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 14) BlackRock Finance, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 14) Trident Merger, LLC BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 14) BlackRock Investment Management, LLC BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 14) Amethyst Intermediate, LLC BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 14) Aperio Holdings, LLC BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 14) Aperio Group, LLC

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team



Jana Blumenstein



020 7743 3650

12. Date of Completion

13th February 2025

13. Place Of Completion

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.

Attachment