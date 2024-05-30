|
Endeavour Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
London, 30 May 2024 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) ("the Company”) is pleased to announce that all resolutions at today’s annual general meeting ("AGM”) were duly passed by shareholders.
All resolutions were taken by poll and the results for the resolutions voted upon at the AGM are set out below:
|RESOLUTION
|
VOTES
FOR
|
%
FOR
|
VOTES
AGAINST
|
%
AGAINST
|TOTAL VOTES
|% OF ISC VOTED
|VOTES WITHHELD
|ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
|1. To receive the 2023 Annual Report
|192,864,486
|99.99%
|22,051
|0.01%
|192,886,537
|78.75%
|202229
|2. To re-elect Alison Baker as a Director
|188,601,954
|97.68%
|4,477,039
|2.32%
|193,078,993
|78.83%
|9771
|3. To re-elect Patrick Bouisset as a Director
|193,014,597
|99.97%
|65,614
|0.03%
|193,080,211
|78.83%
|8553
|4. To re-elect Ian Cockerill as a Director
|192,632,321
|99.77%
|447,788
|0.23%
|193,080,109
|78.83%
|8656
|5. To re-elect Livia Mahler as a Director
|191,174,973
|99.01%
|1,901,925
|0.99%
|193,076,898
|78.83%
|11866
|6. To re-elect Sakhila Mirza as a Director
|192,958,867
|99.94%
|119,312
|0.06%
|193,078,179
|78.83%
|10586
|7. To re-elect Naguib Sawiris as a Director
|193,027,319
|99.97%
|52,868
|0.03%
|193,080,187
|78.83%
|8578
|8. To re-elect Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan as a Director
|191,032,789
|98.94%
|2,046,793
|1.06%
|193,079,582
|78.83%
|9183
|9. To elect Cathia Lawson-Hall as a Director
|192,408,494
|99.65%
|671,172
|0.35%
|193,079,666
|78.83%
|9098
|10. To elect John Munro as a Director
|193,015,480
|99.97%
|61,501
|0.03%
|193,076,981
|78.83%
|11784
|11. To reappoint BDO LLP as auditors
|197,681,121
|99.78%
|442,117
|0.22%
|198,123,238
|80.89%
|30727
|12. To authorise the Audit Committee to fix the remuneration of the auditors of the Company
|197,714,446
|99.78%
|431,618
|0.22%
|198,146,064
|80.89%
|7901
|13. To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report as set out on pages 151-167 of the 2023 Annual Report
|185,538,381
|96.10%
|7,538,233
|3.90%
|193,076,614
|78.83%
|12152
|14. To approve, ratify and confirm the performance share units for issuance under the Company’s Equity Incentive Plans
|190,840,251
|98.84%
|2,231,156
|1.16%
|193,071,407
|78.82%
|17358
|15. Authority to allot shares or grant rights to subscribe for or to convert any securities into shares
|187,208,946
|96.96%
|5,862,509
|3.04%
|193,071,455
|78.82%
|17311
|SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS
|16. General authority to disapply pre-emption rights
|185,746,012
|96.21%
|7,311,584
|3.79%
|193,057,596
|78.82%
|31170
|17. Additional authority to disapply pre-emption rights
|185,102,351
|95.89%
|7,938,410
|4.11%
|193,040,761
|78.81%
|48005
|18. Authority to purchase own shares
|193,026,334
|99.99%
|24,925
|0.01%
|193,051,259
|78.81%
|37507
|19. Authority to call general meetings on not less than 14 clear days’ notice
|190,093,430
|98.46%
|2,981,613
|1.54%
|193,075,043
|78.82%
|13723
As at the UK record date for the AGM (28 May 2024), the total number of issued ordinary shares of the Company was 244,943,013 and there were 25,980 ordinary shares held in treasury. The total number of voting rights for the ordinary shares was therefore 244,917,033.
A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes ‘for’ or ‘against’ a resolution.
Copies of the resolutions passed at the AGM, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, will shortly be uploaded to the FCA’s National Storage Mechanism in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 and will be available to view at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
CONTACT INFORMATION
|For Investor Relations Enquiries:
|For Media Enquiries:
|Jack Garman
|Brunswick Group LLP in London
|Vice President of Investor Relations
|Carole Cable, Partner
|+44 203 011 2723
|+44 7974 982 458
|investor@endeavourmining.com
| ccable@brunswickgroup.com
ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC
Endeavour Mining is one of the world’s senior Gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.
A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates. Endeavour is admitted to listing and to trading on the London Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.
For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.
