ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

London, 30 May 2024 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) ("the Company”) is pleased to announce that all resolutions at today’s annual general meeting ("AGM”) were duly passed by shareholders.

All resolutions were taken by poll and the results for the resolutions voted upon at the AGM are set out below:

RESOLUTION VOTES

FOR %

FOR VOTES

AGAINST %

AGAINST TOTAL VOTES % OF ISC VOTED VOTES WITHHELD ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS 1. To receive the 2023 Annual Report 192,864,486 99.99% 22,051 0.01% 192,886,537 78.75% 202229 2. To re-elect Alison Baker as a Director 188,601,954 97.68% 4,477,039 2.32% 193,078,993 78.83% 9771 3. To re-elect Patrick Bouisset as a Director 193,014,597 99.97% 65,614 0.03% 193,080,211 78.83% 8553 4. To re-elect Ian Cockerill as a Director 192,632,321 99.77% 447,788 0.23% 193,080,109 78.83% 8656 5. To re-elect Livia Mahler as a Director 191,174,973 99.01% 1,901,925 0.99% 193,076,898 78.83% 11866 6. To re-elect Sakhila Mirza as a Director 192,958,867 99.94% 119,312 0.06% 193,078,179 78.83% 10586 7. To re-elect Naguib Sawiris as a Director 193,027,319 99.97% 52,868 0.03% 193,080,187 78.83% 8578 8. To re-elect Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan as a Director 191,032,789 98.94% 2,046,793 1.06% 193,079,582 78.83% 9183 9. To elect Cathia Lawson-Hall as a Director 192,408,494 99.65% 671,172 0.35% 193,079,666 78.83% 9098 10. To elect John Munro as a Director 193,015,480 99.97% 61,501 0.03% 193,076,981 78.83% 11784 11. To reappoint BDO LLP as auditors 197,681,121 99.78% 442,117 0.22% 198,123,238 80.89% 30727 12. To authorise the Audit Committee to fix the remuneration of the auditors of the Company 197,714,446 99.78% 431,618 0.22% 198,146,064 80.89% 7901 13. To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report as set out on pages 151-167 of the 2023 Annual Report 185,538,381 96.10% 7,538,233 3.90% 193,076,614 78.83% 12152 14. To approve, ratify and confirm the performance share units for issuance under the Company’s Equity Incentive Plans 190,840,251 98.84% 2,231,156 1.16% 193,071,407 78.82% 17358 15. Authority to allot shares or grant rights to subscribe for or to convert any securities into shares 187,208,946 96.96% 5,862,509 3.04% 193,071,455 78.82% 17311 SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS 16. General authority to disapply pre-emption rights 185,746,012 96.21% 7,311,584 3.79% 193,057,596 78.82% 31170 17. Additional authority to disapply pre-emption rights 185,102,351 95.89% 7,938,410 4.11% 193,040,761 78.81% 48005 18. Authority to purchase own shares 193,026,334 99.99% 24,925 0.01% 193,051,259 78.81% 37507 19. Authority to call general meetings on not less than 14 clear days’ notice 190,093,430 98.46% 2,981,613 1.54% 193,075,043 78.82% 13723

As at the UK record date for the AGM (28 May 2024), the total number of issued ordinary shares of the Company was 244,943,013 and there were 25,980 ordinary shares held in treasury. The total number of voting rights for the ordinary shares was therefore 244,917,033.

A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes ‘for’ or ‘against’ a resolution.

Copies of the resolutions passed at the AGM, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, will shortly be uploaded to the FCA’s National Storage Mechanism in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 and will be available to view at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

