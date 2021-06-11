ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT

BECOMES EFFECTIVE

London, June 11, 2021 – Endeavour Mining (TSX: EDV, LSE: EDV, OTCQX: EDVMF) announces that the scheme of arrangement to establish Endeavour Mining plc as the parent company of the Endeavour Mining group (the "Scheme”) has now become effective.

Each shareholder in Endeavour Mining Corporation at the effective time of the Scheme has received one share in Endeavour Mining plc for each share held in Endeavour Mining Corporation at such time. The entire issued share capital of Endeavour Mining Corporation has transferred to Endeavour Mining plc.

It is expected that admission of the shares of Endeavour Mining plc to listing on the premium segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and admission to trading on the London Stock Exchange will take place at 8:00 am (BST) on June 14, 2021. To facilitate the settlement of outstanding trades in shares in Endeavour Mining Corporation, trading in the shares of Endeavour Mining plc is expected to commence on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX”) at 9:30 am (ET) on June 16, 2021. Trading in the shares of Endeavour Mining Corporation will continue on the TSX until such time.

Shares of Endeavour Mining plc will trade on both exchanges under the ticker symbol "EDV”.

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

Endeavour is one of the world’s senior Gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates. Endeavour is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.

For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of Endeavour with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may”, "would”, "could”, "should”, "will”, "intend”, "plan”, "anticipate”, "believe”, "estimate”, "expect” or similar expressions and includes information regarding Endeavour’s expectations regarding the benefits of a premium listing in the UK with shares traded on the LSE including deeper access to a diverse investor pool with strong understanding of its key operating jurisdictions across West Africa and increased demand for its shares on the assumption that it will qualify for inclusion in the FTSE UK Index Series as well as the MSCI Europe Index, Endeavour’s ability to create sustainable shareholder value over the long term, the potential for continued or future dividends, the approval of the proposed Admission by the FCA and the LSE and the expected timing of the FCA’s approval of Admission; and admission to listing and posting for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect Endeavour management’s expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although Endeavour believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of Endeavour. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Endeavour and market conditions.

This information is qualified in its entirety by cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in filings made by Endeavour with the Canadian securities regulators, including Endeavour’s annual information form for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 and financial statements and related MD&A for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although Endeavour has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Endeavour does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

