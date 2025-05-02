Endeavour Mining Aktie

Endeavour Mining

WKN DE: A3CSCF / ISIN: GB00BL6K5J42

02.05.2025 18:30:00

Endeavour Announces Total voting rights

        

ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

London, 02 May 2025 Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV) ("the Company”)

The following notification is made in accordance with the UK Financial Conduct Authority's ("FCA’s”) Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.

As at close of business on 30 April 2025, the issued ordinary share capital of the Company was 242,331,493 ordinary shares of US$0.01 each. There were 34,000 ordinary shares held in treasury pending cancellation and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company was 242,297,493.

This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

CONTACT INFORMATION

For Investor Relations Enquiries:For Media Enquiries:
Jack GarmanBrunswick Group LLP in London
  
Vice President of Investor RelationsCarole Cable, Partner
+44 203 011 2723+44 207 404 5959
investor@endeavourmining.com ccable@brunswickgroup.com


  

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

Endeavour Mining is one of the world’s senior Gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates. Endeavour is admitted to listing and to trading on the London Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.

For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com

 

Attachment


