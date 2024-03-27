Endeavour Mining Slips To Loss Before Tax In Q4, Revenues Climb; Backs FY24 Production View

(RTTNews) - Endeavour Mining plc (EDV.L, EDV.TO, EDVMF) reported Wednesday that its fourth-quarter loss before taxes was $82 million, compared to profit of $54 million a year ago.

On an after-tax basis, net loss attributable to shareholders widened to $160 million from prior year's loss of $10 million. Net loss per share was $0.65, compared to loss of $0.04 last year.

Adjusted net earnings were $42 million or $0.17 per share, compared to prior year's $14 million or $0.06 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA was $292 million, higher than prior year's $256 million.

Revenue for the quarter grew to $579 million from last year's $508 million.

Gold production dropped to 280 koz from 294 koz a year ago. Gold Sold fell to 285 koz from last year's 290 koz. However, realised gold price grew to $1,945 per ounce from $1,760 per ounce a year ago.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, the company continues to expect production to 1,130-1,270koz, which marks an increase of up to nearly 18.5 percent from last year's production from continuing operations of 1,072koz.

Group production is expected to be more heavily weighted towards the second half of the year.

