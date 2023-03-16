ENDEAVOUR PUBLISHES 2022 ANNUAL REPORT

London, 16 March 2023 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) announces that it has today published its 2022 Annual Report and audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2022, which is available on the Company's website at the following link.

In compliance with paragraph 9.6.1 of the Listing Rules, a copy of the 2022 Annual Report has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism. The document will be available shortly for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. Hard copies of the 2022 Annual Report and Accounts will be mailed in due course to those shareholders who have elected to receive them. The Company has also filed on SEDAR, the Company's website at the following link and on the National Storage Mechanism, its audited consolidated annual financial statements and related management’s discussion and analysis for the financial year ended 31 December 2022.

An announcement regarding the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, including the Notice of Meeting, will be circulated in due course.

Endeavour Mining is one of the world’s senior Gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates. Endeavour is admitted to listing and to trading on the London Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.

