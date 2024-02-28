|
28.02.2024 08:00:00
Endeavour Reports Fatal Accident at Mana Mine
ENDEAVOUR REPORTS FATAL ACCIDENT AT MANA MINE
London, 28 February 2024 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) ("Endeavour” or the "Company”) is saddened to report that a contractor colleague passed away yesterday, 27 February 2024, as a result of injuries sustained in an incident that occurred during maintenance activities at the Mana mine in Burkina Faso.
The health, safety and welfare of our colleagues are our top priority and we are deeply saddened by this news. We extend our sincere sympathies and support to his family, colleagues and friends.
Endeavour will conduct a comprehensive internal investigation into the incident and will work closely with the relevant local authorities. Processing activities are continuing while underground mining operations have been temporarily halted, as the incident remains under investigation.
CONTACT INFORMATION
|For Investor Relations Enquiries:
|For Media Enquiries:
|Jack Garman
|Brunswick Group LLP in London
|Vice President of Investor Relations
|Carole Cable, Partner
|+44 203 011 2723
|+44 7974 982 458
|investor@endeavourmining.com
| ccable@brunswickgroup.com
ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC
Endeavour Mining is one of the world’s senior Gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.
A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates. Endeavour is admitted to listing and to trading on the London Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.
For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.
Attachment
