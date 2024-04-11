|
11.04.2024 08:00:00
Endeavour to Announce Its Q1-2024 Results on 2 May 2024
ENDEAVOUR TO ANNOUNCE ITS Q1-2024 RESULTS ON 2 MAY 2024
London, 11 April 2024 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) expects to release its Q1-2024 financial results on Thursday 2 May 2024, before the LSE market open.
Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day, Thursday 2 May 2024, at 8:30 am EST/ 1:30 pm BST to discuss the Company's financial results.
The conference call and webcast are scheduled at:
5:30am in Vancouver
8:30am in Toronto and New York
1:30pm in London
8:30pm in Hong Kong and Perth
The webcast can be accessed through the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5g47kgz8
Click here to add a Webcast reminder to your Outlook Calendar.
Analysts and investors are also invited to participate and ask questions by registering for the conference call dial-in via the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIbafe46988b6e4673b4e044c5587b4811
The conference call and webcast will be available for playback on Endeavour's website.
CONTACT INFORMATION
|For Investor Relations Enquiries:
|For Media Enquiries:
|Jack Garman
|Brunswick Group LLP in London
|Vice President, Investor Relations
|Carole Cable, Partner
|+44 203 011 2723
|+44 7974 982 458
|investor@endeavourmining.com
| ccable@brunswickgroup.com
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Endeavour Mining PLCmehr Nachrichten
|
26.03.24
|Ausblick: Endeavour Mining zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
13.03.24
|Zuversicht in London: FTSE 100 verbucht zum Ende des Mittwochshandels Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
12.03.24
|FTSE 100-Papier Endeavour Mining-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Endeavour Mining von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
12.03.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Endeavour Mining zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
05.03.24
|FTSE 100 aktuell: FTSE 100 verbucht letztendlich Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
05.03.24
|Aufschläge in London: FTSE 100 nachmittags in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
05.03.24
|FTSE 100-Titel Endeavour Mining-Aktie: Hätte sich eine Investition in Endeavour Mining von vor 3 Jahren gerechnet? (finanzen.at)
|
04.03.24
|FTSE 100-Handel aktuell: FTSE 100 beendet den Handel mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Endeavour Mining PLCmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Endeavour Mining PLC
|20,90
|0,10%