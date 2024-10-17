17.10.2024 16:00:00

Endeavour To Announce Its Q3 2024 Results On 7 November 2024

        

ENDEAVOUR TO ANNOUNCE ITS Q3 2024 RESULTS ON 7 NOVEMBER 2024

London, 17 October 2024Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) expects to release its Q3 2024 financial results on Thursday 7 November 2024, before the LSE market open.

Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day, Thursday 7 November 2024, at 8:30 am EST/ 1:30 pm GMT to discuss the Company's financial results.

The conference call and webcast are scheduled at:
5:30am in Vancouver
8:30am in Toronto and New York
1:30pm in London
9:30pm in Hong Kong and Perth

The webcast can be accessed through the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8ooa7ouk

To download a calendar reminder for the webcast, visit the events page of our website here.

Analysts and investors are also invited to participate and ask questions by registering for the conference call dial-in via the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI1a60fc683b8345ecad064e684a533aa4

The conference call and webcast will be available for playback on Endeavour's website.

CONTACT INFORMATION

For Investor Relations Enquiries: For Media Enquiries:
Jack Garman Brunswick Group LLP in London
Vice President, Investor Relations Carole Cable, Partner
+44 203 011 2723 +44 207 404 5959
investor@endeavourmining.com ccable@brunswickgroup.com

 

Attachment


Aktien in diesem Artikel

Endeavour Mining PLC

