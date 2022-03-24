Endgame360 Ranks No. 85 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Mid-Atlantic Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 116%

ASHEVILLE, N.C., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Endgame360 is No. 85 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Mid-Atlantic list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Washington, D.C., Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Mid-Atlantic region economy's most dynamic segment – its independent small businesses.

"I am eternally grateful for everyone's hard work and creativity."

"I love our team, and I am extremely proud of the work they do every day," says Tracy Sigler, CEO of Endgame360. "Time and again they have risen to the challenges of our industry, and I am eternally grateful for everyone's hard work and creativity."

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Mid-Atlantic region. Between 2018 and 2020, these 131 private companies had an average growth rate of 161% percent and, in 2020 alone, they added 7,365 jobs and $1.9 billion to the Mid-Atlantic region's economy.

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.

About Endgame360

Publishing since 2009, Endgame360 received the Inc. Best Workplaces Award in 2020. Endgame360 strives to educate passionate fans about topics they love. Its brands, which include Showbiz Cheat Sheet ( cheatsheet.com ), Sportscasting ( sportscasting.com ), and MotorBiscuit ( motorbiscuit.com ), serve over 40 million unique users per month.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/endgame360-ranks-no-85-on-inc-magazines-list-of-the-mid-atlantic-regions-fastest-growing-private-companies-with-a-two-year-revenue-growth-of-116-301510267.html

SOURCE Endgame360