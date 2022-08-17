Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
17.08.2022 04:18:07

Endo Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection

(RTTNews) - Endo International plc (ENDP) said Tuesday that the company and certain of its subsidiaries initiated voluntary prearranged Chapter 11 proceedings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

The company said that it has initiated the proceedings to facilitate sale process and provide an appropriate forum for bringing closure to opioid-related and other uncertainties without the need for continued costly, time-consuming litigation.

Endo stated that its India-based entities are not part of the Chapter 11 proceedings. The company expects to file recognition proceedings in Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Endo said it entered into a restructuring support agreement with holders of more than a majority of Endo's first lien debt on a sale transaction that would substantially reduce outstanding indebtedness, address remaining opioid and other litigation-related claims, and best position Endo for the future.

The debtholder group has committed to providing total purchase consideration of approximately $6 billion in the form of a credit bid, plus assumption of certain liabilities, for substantially all of the Company's assets.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Endo International plcmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Endo International plcmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Endo International plc 0,32 4,60% Endo International plc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schwächer -- DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt am Donnerstag ab, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex zulegen kann. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Donnerstag nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen