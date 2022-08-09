ENDO REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today reported financial results for the second-quarter ended June 30, 2022.

SECOND-QUARTER FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

(in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30,





Six Months Ended June 30,





2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change Total Revenues, Net $ 569,114

$ 713,830

(20) %

$ 1,221,373

$ 1,431,749

(15) % Reported (Loss) Income from

Continuing Operations $ (1,880,883)

$ (10,184)

NM

$ (1,946,183)

$ 36,875

NM Reported Diluted Weighted Average

Shares 235,117

233,331

1 %

234,498

237,043

(1) % Reported Diluted Net (Loss) Income

per Share from Continuing Operations $ (8.00)

$ (0.04)

NM

$ (8.30)

$ 0.16

NM Reported Net (Loss) Income $ (1,885,427)

$ (15,500)

NM

$ (1,957,401)

$ 26,024

NM Adjusted Income from Continuing

Operations (2)(3) $ 6,532

$ 147,121

(96) %

$ 162,471

$ 322,038

(50) % Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average

Shares (1)(2) 236,217

235,416

— %

236,466

237,043

— % Adjusted Diluted Net Income per

Share from Continuing Operations

(2)(3) $ 0.03

$ 0.62

(95) %

$ 0.69

$ 1.36

(49) % Adjusted EBITDA (2)(3) $ 160,206

$ 337,700

(53) %

$ 471,132

$ 702,415

(33) %

__________

(1) Reported Diluted Net (Loss) Income per Share from Continuing Operations is computed based on weighted average shares outstanding and, if there is

income from continuing operations during the period, the dilutive impact of ordinary share equivalents outstanding during the period. In the case of

Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares, Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations is used in determining whether to include such dilutive impact. (2) The information presented in the table above includes non-GAAP financial measures such as Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations, Adjusted

Diluted Weighted Average Shares, Adjusted Diluted Net Income per Share from Continuing Operations and Adjusted EBITDA. Refer to the

"Supplemental Financial Information" section below for reconciliations of certain non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP

financial measures. (3) Effective January 1, 2022, these non-GAAP financial measures now include acquired in-process research and development charges which were previously

excluded under our legacy non-GAAP policy. This change has been applied retrospectively to all periods presented. Refer to note (14) in the "Notes to the

Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for additional discussion.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Total revenues were $569 million in second-quarter 2022, a decrease of 20% compared to $714 million in second-quarter 2021. This decrease was primarily attributable to decreased revenues from our Sterile Injectables segment, partially offset by increased revenues from our Generic Pharmaceuticals segment.

Reported loss from continuing operations in second-quarter 2022 was $1,881 million compared to $10 million in second-quarter 2021. This result was primarily due to higher asset impairment charges as well as decreased revenues and increased acquired in-process research and development charges related to the transactions announced during the quarter to acquire six sterile injectable product candidates and a Phase 3 injectable compound for the treatment of osteoarthritis knee pain. Reported diluted net loss per share from continuing operations in second-quarter 2022 was $8.00 compared to $0.04 in second-quarter 2021.

Adjusted income from continuing operations in second-quarter 2022 was $7 million compared to $147 million in second-quarter 2021. Adjusted diluted net income per share from continuing operations in second-quarter 2022 was $0.03 compared to $0.62 in second-quarter 2021. These results reflect decreased revenues and increased acquired in-process research and development charges.

BRANDED PHARMACEUTICALS SEGMENT

Second-quarter 2022 Branded Pharmaceuticals segment revenues were $219 million, a decrease of 4% compared to $228 million during second-quarter 2021.

Specialty Products revenues decreased 2% to $164 million in second-quarter 2022 compared to $167 million in second-quarter 2021, with sales of XIAFLEX® increasing 8% to $121 million compared to $111 million in second-quarter 2021. Established Products revenues decreased 10% to $55 million in second-quarter 2022 compared to $61 million in second-quarter 2021, driven primarily by ongoing generic competition.

STERILE INJECTABLES SEGMENT

Second-quarter 2022 Sterile Injectables segment revenues were $123 million, a decrease of 58% compared to $295 million during second-quarter 2021. This was primarily attributable to decreased VASOSTRICT® revenues due to lower price and market share resulting from generic competition, channel inventory destocking and lower overall market volumes as COVID-19 related hospitalizations decline.

GENERIC PHARMACEUTICALS SEGMENT

Second-quarter 2022 Generic Pharmaceuticals segment revenues were $203 million, an increase of 22% compared to $167 million during second-quarter 2021. This increase was primarily attributable to revenues from varenicline tablets, the only FDA-approved generic version of Chantix®, which launched during third-quarter 2021, partially offset by competitive pressure on certain other generic products.

INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS SEGMENT

Second-quarter 2022 International Pharmaceuticals segment revenues were $24 million compared to $24 million during second-quarter 2021.

BALANCE SHEET, LIQUIDITY AND OTHER UPDATES

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had approximately $1.2 billion in unrestricted cash; $8.1 billion of debt; and a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 5.6. These amounts reflect the Company's payment of $35 million to acquire 6 sterile injectable product candidates and a $30 million upfront payment related to a Phase 3 injectable compound for the treatment of osteoarthritis knee pain.

Second-quarter 2022 net cash used in operating activities was $133 million compared to $155 million provided by operating activities during the second-quarter 2021. This change was primarily attributable to decreased revenues.

The Company remains in constructive negotiations with an ad hoc group of first lien creditors, among other parties. In light of the progress to date, the Company expects that these negotiations will likely result in a pre-arranged filing under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code by Endo International plc and substantially all of its subsidiaries, which could occur imminently.

Chantix® is a registered trademark of Pfizer Inc.

FINANCIAL SCHEDULES

The following table presents Endo's unaudited Total revenues, net for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (dollars in thousands):



Three Months Ended June 30,

Percent

Growth

Six Months Ended June 30,

Percent

Growth

2022

2021



2022

2021

Branded Pharmaceuticals:





















Specialty Products:





















XIAFLEX® $ 120,878

$ 111,487

8 %

$ 220,362

$ 206,757

7 % SUPPRELIN® LA 24,739

27,568

(10) %

53,569

55,596

(4) % Other Specialty (1) 18,246

28,036

(35) %

38,990

48,068

(19) % Total Specialty Products $ 163,863

$ 167,091

(2) %

$ 312,921

$ 310,421

1 % Established Products:





















PERCOCET® $ 26,256

$ 26,156

— %

$ 52,431

$ 51,781

1 % TESTOPEL® 10,021

9,439

6 %

18,901

20,628

(8) % Other Established (2) 18,812

25,354

(26) %

39,560

51,845

(24) % Total Established Products $ 55,089

$ 60,949

(10) %

$ 110,892

$ 124,254

(11) % Total Branded Pharmaceuticals (3) $ 218,952

$ 228,040

(4) %

$ 423,813

$ 434,675

(2) % Sterile Injectables:





















VASOSTRICT® $ 35,630

$ 197,121

(82) %

$ 191,520

$ 421,067

(55) % ADRENALIN® 26,774

29,977

(11) %

60,597

59,414

2 % Other Sterile Injectables (4) 60,767

67,502

(10) %

111,082

122,864

(10) % Total Sterile Injectables (3) $ 123,171

$ 294,600

(58) %

$ 363,199

$ 603,345

(40) % Total Generic Pharmaceuticals (5) $ 203,377

$ 167,272

22 %

$ 389,321

$ 348,145

12 % Total International Pharmaceuticals

(6) $ 23,614

$ 23,918

(1) %

$ 45,040

$ 45,584

(1) % Total revenues, net $ 569,114

$ 713,830

(20) %

$ 1,221,373

$ 1,431,749

(15) %

__________

(1) Products included within Other Specialty include NASCOBAL® Nasal Spray, AVEED® and QWO®. (2) Products included within Other Established include, but are not limited to, EDEX®. (3) Individual products presented above represent the top two performing products in each product category for either the three or six months ended June 30,

2022 and/or any product having revenues in excess of $25 million during any completed quarterly period in 2022 or 2021. (4) Products included within Other Sterile Injectables include ertapenem for injection, APLISOL® and others. (5) The Generic Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of a portfolio of products that are generic versions of branded products, are distributed primarily

through the same wholesalers, generally have no intellectual property protection and are sold within the U.S. During the three and six months ended June

30, 2022, varenicline tablets (our generic version of Pfizer Inc.'s Chantix®), which launched in September 2021, made up 13% and 12%, respectively, of

consolidated total revenues. No other individual product within this segment has exceeded 5% of consolidated total revenues for the periods presented. (6) The International Pharmaceuticals segment, which accounted for less than 5% of consolidated total revenues for each of the periods presented, includes a

variety of specialty pharmaceutical products sold outside the U.S., primarily in Canada through our operating company Paladin Labs Inc.

The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations data for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (in thousands, except per share data):



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 TOTAL REVENUES, NET $ 569,114

$ 713,830

$ 1,221,373

$ 1,431,749 COSTS AND EXPENSES:













Cost of revenues 263,786

318,480

537,001

623,773 Selling, general and administrative 180,830

177,619

407,991

364,793 Research and development 29,788

29,669

65,918

59,408 Acquired in-process research and development 65,000

5,000

67,900

5,000 Litigation-related and other contingencies, net 208

35,195

25,362

35,832 Asset impairment charges 1,781,063

4,929

1,801,016

8,238 Acquisition-related and integration items, net 1,825

97

448

(4,925) Interest expense, net 139,784

141,553

274,733

275,894 Loss on extinguishment of debt —

—

—

13,753 Other (income) expense, net (19,438)

372

(18,149)

1,284 (LOSS) INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

BEFORE INCOME TAX $ (1,873,732)

$ 916

$ (1,940,847)

$ 48,699 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 7,151

11,100

5,336

11,824 (LOSS) INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ (1,880,883)

$ (10,184)

$ (1,946,183)

$ 36,875 DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAX (4,544)

(5,316)

(11,218)

(10,851) NET (LOSS) INCOME $ (1,885,427)

$ (15,500)

$ (1,957,401)

$ 26,024 NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE—BASIC:













Continuing operations $ (8.00)

$ (0.04)

$ (8.30)

$ 0.16 Discontinued operations (0.02)

(0.03)

(0.05)

(0.05) Basic $ (8.02)

$ (0.07)

$ (8.35)

$ 0.11 NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE—DILUTED:













Continuing operations $ (8.00)

$ (0.04)

$ (8.30)

$ 0.16 Discontinued operations (0.02)

(0.03)

(0.05)

(0.05) Diluted $ (8.02)

$ (0.07)

$ (8.35)

$ 0.11 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES:













Basic 235,117

233,331

234,498

231,941 Diluted 235,117

233,331

234,498

237,043

The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet data at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (in thousands):



June 30, 2022

December 31,

2021 ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,191,572

$ 1,507,196 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 113,493

124,114 Accounts receivable 491,492

592,019 Inventories, net 287,756

283,552 Assets held for sale 11,080

— Other current assets 104,511

207,705 Total current assets $ 2,199,904

$ 2,714,586 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 4,162,358

6,052,829 TOTAL ASSETS $ 6,362,262

$ 8,767,415 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT





CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Accounts payable and accrued expenses, including legal settlement accruals $ 1,140,654

$ 1,417,892 Other current liabilities 41,018

212,070 Total current liabilities $ 1,181,672

$ 1,629,962 LONG-TERM DEBT, LESS CURRENT PORTION, NET 8,039,178

8,048,980 OTHER LIABILITIES 339,484

332,459 SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT (3,198,072)

(1,243,986) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT $ 6,362,262

$ 8,767,415

The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow data for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (in thousands):



Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net (loss) income $ (1,957,401)

$ 26,024 Adjustments to reconcile Net (loss) income to Net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 206,224

237,703 Asset impairment charges 1,801,016

8,238 Other, including cash payments to claimants from Qualified Settlement Funds 18,064

126,851 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 67,903

$ 398,816 INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Capital expenditures, excluding capitalized interest $ (47,559)

$ (41,345) Acquisitions, including in-process research and development, net of cash and restricted

cash acquired (89,520)

— Proceeds from sale of business and other assets, net 21,133

1,343 Other 4,200

(5,048) Net cash used in investing activities $ (111,746)

$ (45,050) FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Payments on borrowings, net $ (193,312)

$ (43,166) Other (3,638)

(22,581) Net cash used in financing activities $ (196,950)

$ (65,747) Effect of foreign exchange rate (452)

711 NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH

AND RESTRICTED CASH EQUIVALENTS $ (241,245)

$ 288,730 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH

EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 1,631,310

1,385,000 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH

EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 1,390,065

$ 1,673,730

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. For additional information on the Company's use of such non-GAAP financial measures, refer to Endo's Current Report on Form 8-K furnished today to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which includes an explanation of the Company's reasons for using non-GAAP measures.

The tables below provide reconciliations of certain of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP amounts. Refer to the "Notes to the Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for additional details regarding the adjustments to the non-GAAP financial measures detailed throughout this Supplemental Financial Information section.

As previously communicated, in response to views expressed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company has, effective January 1, 2022, revised its definition of its adjusted financial measures to no longer exclude Acquired in-process research and development charges (representing the research and development costs it had previously labeled as "Upfront and milestone payments to partners"). As a result of this change, the Company's adjusted financial measures now reflect the impact of those transactions. The inclusion of the impact of these transactions, which may occur from time to time, could result in significant, but temporary, fluctuations in both our GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures in the period(s) in which they are incurred. These charges also are not indicative of the underlying performance of our operations during the period. This change was applied retrospectively to all periods presented herein. Refer to footnote (14) in the "Notes to the Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for additional discussion.

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net (loss) income (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (in thousands):



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net (loss) income (GAAP) $ (1,885,427)

$ (15,500)

$ (1,957,401)

$ 26,024 Income tax expense 7,151

11,100

5,336

11,824 Interest expense, net 139,784

141,553

274,733

275,894 Depreciation and amortization (1) 99,762

110,145

202,400

221,724 EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ (1,638,730)

$ 247,298

$ (1,474,932)

$ 535,466 Amounts related to continuity and separation benefits,

cost reductions and strategic review initiatives (2) 37,347

15,083

94,996

38,803 Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net (3) 208

35,195

25,362

35,832 Certain legal costs (4) (9,462)

24,843

23,270

44,119 Asset impairment charges (5) 1,781,063

4,929

1,801,016

8,238 Acquisition-related and integration costs (6) —

(20)

—

411 Fair value of contingent consideration (7) 1,825

117

448

(5,336) Loss on extinguishment of debt (8) —

—

—

13,753 Share-based compensation (1) 2,721

4,444

7,650

14,437 Other (income) expense, net (9) (19,438)

372

(18,149)

1,284 Other (10) 128

123

253

4,557 Discontinued operations, net of tax (11) 4,544

5,316

11,218

10,851 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) (14) $ 160,206

$ 337,700

$ 471,132

$ 702,415

Reconciliation of Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations (non-GAAP)

The following table provides a reconciliation of the Company's (Loss) income from continuing operations (GAAP) to Adjusted income from continuing operations (non-GAAP) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (in thousands):



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 (Loss) income from continuing operations (GAAP) $ (1,880,883)

$ (10,184)

$ (1,946,183)

$ 36,875 Non-GAAP adjustments:













Amortization of intangible assets (12) 87,568

94,070

177,802

189,200 Amounts related to continuity and separation benefits,

cost reductions and strategic review initiatives (2) 37,347

15,083

94,996

38,803 Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net

(3) 208

35,195

25,362

35,832 Certain legal costs (4) (9,462)

24,843

23,270

44,119 Asset impairment charges (5) 1,781,063

4,929

1,801,016

8,238 Acquisition-related and integration costs (6) —

(20)

—

411 Fair value of contingent consideration (7) 1,825

117

448

(5,336) Loss on extinguishment of debt (8) —

—

—

13,753 Other (10) (19,170)

1,480

(17,847)

7,062 Tax adjustments (13) 8,036

(18,392)

3,607

(46,919) Adjusted income from continuing operations (non-GAAP)

(14) $ 6,532

$ 147,121

$ 162,471

$ 322,038

Reconciliation of Other Adjusted Income Statement Data (non-GAAP)

The following tables provide detailed reconciliations of various other income statement data between the GAAP and non-GAAP amounts for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (in thousands, except per share data):

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Total

revenues,

net

Cost of

revenues

Gross

margin

Gross

margin %

Total

operating

expenses

Operating

expense

to

revenue

%

Operating

(loss)

income

from

continuing

operations

Operating

margin

%

Other non-

operating

expense,

net

(Loss)

income

from

continuing

operations

before

income

tax

Income tax

expense

(benefit)

Effective

tax rate

(Loss)

income

from

continuing

operations

Discontinued

operations,

net of tax

Net (loss)

income

Diluted net

(loss)

income per

share from

continuing

operations

(15) Reported (GAAP) $ 569,114

$ 263,786

$ 305,328

53.6 %

$ 2,058,714

361.7 %

$ (1,753,386)

(308.1) %

$ 120,346

$ (1,873,732)

$ 7,151

(0.4) %

$ (1,880,883)

$ (4,544)

$ (1,885,427)

$ (8.00) Items impacting comparability:





























































Amortization of intangible

assets (12) —

(87,568)

87,568





—





87,568





—

87,568

—





87,568

—

87,568



Amounts related to continuity

and separation benefits, cost

reductions and strategic

review initiatives (2) —

(5,107)

5,107





(32,240)





37,347





—

37,347

—





37,347

—

37,347



Certain litigation-related and

other contingencies, net (3) —

—

—





(208)





208





—

208

—





208

—

208



Certain legal costs (4) —

—

—





9,462





(9,462)





—

(9,462)

—





(9,462)

—

(9,462)



Asset impairment charges (5) —

—

—





(1,781,063)





1,781,063





—

1,781,063

—





1,781,063

—

1,781,063



Fair value of contingent

consideration (7) —

—

—





(1,825)





1,825





—

1,825

—





1,825

—

1,825



Other (10) —

(125)

125





—





125





19,295

(19,170)

—





(19,170)

—

(19,170)



Tax adjustments (13) —

—

—





—





—





—

—

(8,036)





8,036

—

8,036



Discontinued operations, net

of tax (11) —

—

—





—





—





—

—

—





—

4,544

4,544



After considering items (non-

GAAP) (14) $ 569,114

$ 170,986

$ 398,128

70.0 %

$ 252,840

44.4 %

$ 145,288

25.5 %

$ 139,641

$ 5,647

$ (885)

(15.7) %

$ 6,532

$ —

$ 6,532

$ 0.03

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Total

revenues,

net

Cost of

revenues

Gross

margin

Gross

margin %

Total

operating

expenses

Operating

expense

to

revenue %

Operating

income

from

continuing

operations

Operating

margin

%

Other non-

operating

expense,

net

Income

from

continuing

operations

before

income tax

Income tax

expense

Effective

tax rate

(Loss)

income

from

continuing

operations

Discontinued

operations,

net of tax

Net (loss)

income

Diluted net

(loss)

income per

share from

continuing

operations

(15) Reported (GAAP) $ 713,830

$ 318,480

$ 395,350

55.4 %

$ 252,509

35.4 %

$ 142,841

20.0 %

$ 141,925

$ 916

$ 11,100

1,211.8 %

$ (10,184)

$ (5,316)

$ (15,500)

$ (0.04) Items impacting comparability:





























































Amortization of intangible

assets (12) —

(94,070)

94,070





—





94,070





—

94,070

—





94,070

—

94,070



Amounts related to continuity

and separation benefits, cost

reductions and strategic

review initiatives (2) —

(4,970)

4,970





(10,113)





15,083





—

15,083

—





15,083

—

15,083



Certain litigation-related and

other contingencies, net (3) —

—

—





(35,195)





35,195





—

35,195

—





35,195

—

35,195



Certain legal costs (4) —

—

—





(24,843)





24,843





—

24,843

—





24,843

—

24,843



Asset impairment charges (5) —

—

—





(4,929)





4,929





—

4,929

—





4,929

—

4,929



Acquisition-related and

integration costs (6) —

—

—





20





(20)





—

(20)

—





(20)

—

(20)



Fair value of contingent

consideration (7) —

—

—





(117)





117





—

117

—





117

—

117



Other (10) —

(125)

125





—





125





(1,355)

1,480

—





1,480

—

1,480



Tax adjustments (13) —

—

—





—





—





—

—

18,392





(18,392)

—

(18,392)



Discontinued operations, net

of tax (11) —

—

—





—





—





—

—

—





—

5,316

5,316



After considering items (non-

GAAP) (14) $ 713,830

$ 219,315

$ 494,515

69.3 %

$ 177,332

24.8 %

$ 317,183

44.4 %

$ 140,570

$ 176,613

$ 29,492

16.7 %

$ 147,121

$ —

$ 147,121

$ 0.62

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

Total

revenues,

net

Cost of

revenues

Gross

margin

Gross

margin %

Total

operating

expenses

Operating

expense

to

revenue %

Operating

(loss)

income

from

continuing

operations

Operating

margin

%

Other non-

operating

expense,

net

(Loss)

income

from

continuing

operations

before

income tax

Income tax

expense

Effective

tax rate

(Loss)

income

from

continuing

operations

Discontinued

operations,

net of tax

Net (loss)

income

Diluted net

(loss)

income per

share from

continuing

operations

(15) Reported (GAAP) $ 1,221,373

$ 537,001

$ 684,372

56.0 %

$ 2,368,635

193.9 %

$ (1,684,263)

(137.9) %

$ 256,584

$ (1,940,847)

$ 5,336

(0.3) %

$ (1,946,183)

$ (11,218)

$ (1,957,401)

$ (8.30) Items impacting comparability:





























































Amortization of intangible

assets (12) —

(177,802)

177,802





—





177,802





—

177,802

—





177,802

—

177,802



Amounts related to continuity

and separation benefits, cost

reductions and strategic

review initiatives (2) —

(20,844)

20,844





(74,152)





94,996





—

94,996

—





94,996

—

94,996



Certain litigation-related and

other contingencies, net (3) —

—

—





(25,362)





25,362





—

25,362

—





25,362

—

25,362



Certain legal costs (4) —

—

—





(23,270)





23,270





—

23,270

—





23,270

—

23,270



Asset impairment charges (5) —

—

—





(1,801,016)





1,801,016





—

1,801,016

—





1,801,016

—

1,801,016



Fair value of contingent

consideration (7) —

—

—





(448)





448





—

448

—





448

—

448



Other (10) —

(250)

250





—





250





18,097

(17,847)

—





(17,847)

—

(17,847)



Tax adjustments (13) —

—

—





—





—





—

—

(3,607)





3,607

—

3,607



Discontinued operations, net

of tax (11) —

—

—





—





—





—

—

—





—

11,218

11,218



After considering items (non-

GAAP) (14) $ 1,221,373

$ 338,105

$ 883,268

72.3 %

$ 444,387

36.4 %

$ 438,881

35.9 %

$ 274,681

$ 164,200

$ 1,729

1.1 %

$ 162,471

$ —

$ 162,471

$ 0.69

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Total

revenues,

net

Cost of

revenues

Gross

margin

Gross

margin %

Total

operating

expenses

Operating

expense

to

revenue %

Operating

income

from

continuing

operations

Operating

margin

%

Other non-

operating

expense,

net

Income

from

continuing

operations

before

income tax

Income tax

expense

Effective

tax rate

Income

from

continuing

operations

Discontinued

operations,

net of tax

Net income

Diluted net

income per

share from

continuing

operations

(15) Reported (GAAP) $ 1,431,749

$ 623,773

$ 807,976

56.4 %

$ 468,346

32.7 %

$ 339,630

23.7 %

$ 290,931

$ 48,699

$ 11,824

24.3 %

$ 36,875

$ (10,851)

$ 26,024

$ 0.16 Items impacting comparability:





























































Amortization of intangible

assets (12) —

(189,200)

189,200





—





189,200





—

189,200

—





189,200

—

189,200



Amounts related to continuity

and separation benefits, cost

reductions and strategic

review initiatives (2) —

(20,266)

20,266





(18,537)





38,803





—

38,803

—





38,803

—

38,803



Certain litigation-related and

other contingencies, net (3) —

—

—





(35,832)





35,832





—

35,832

—





35,832

—

35,832



Certain legal costs (4) —

—

—





(44,119)





44,119





—

44,119

—





44,119

—

44,119



Asset impairment charges (5) —

—

—





(8,238)





8,238





—

8,238

—





8,238

—

8,238



Acquisition-related and

integration costs (6) —

—

—





(411)





411





—

411

—





411

—

411



Fair value of contingent

consideration (7) —

—

—





5,336





(5,336)





—

(5,336)

—





(5,336)

—

(5,336)



Loss on extinguishment of

debt (8) —

—

—





—





—





(13,753)

13,753

—





13,753

—

13,753



Other (10) —

(651)

651





(3,909)





4,560





(2,502)

7,062

—





7,062

—

7,062



Tax adjustments (13) —

—

—





—





—





—

—

46,919





(46,919)

—

(46,919)



Discontinued operations, net

of tax (11) —

—

—





—





—





—

—

—





—

10,851

10,851



After considering items (non-

GAAP) (14) $ 1,431,749

$ 413,656

$ 1,018,093

71.1 %

$ 362,636

25.3 %

$ 655,457

45.8 %

$ 274,676

$ 380,781

$ 58,743

15.4 %

$ 322,038

$ —

$ 322,038

$ 1.36

Notes to the Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Notes to certain line items included in the reconciliations of the GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 are as follows:

(1) Depreciation and amortization and Share-based compensation amounts per the Adjusted EBITDA reconciliations do not include

amounts reflected in other lines of the reconciliations, including Amounts related to continuity and separation benefits, cost reductions

and strategic review initiatives.



(2) Adjustments for amounts related to continuity and separation benefits, cost reductions and strategic review initiatives included the

following (in thousands):



Three Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

Cost of revenues

Operating expenses

Cost of revenues

Operating expenses Continuity and separation benefits $ 4,846

$ 6,898

$ (2,913)

$ 4,485 Accelerated depreciation —

147

7,140

1,932 Other, including strategic review initiatives 261

25,195

743

3,696 Total $ 5,107

$ 32,240

$ 4,970

$ 10,113



Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

Cost of revenues

Operating expenses

Cost of revenues

Operating expenses Continuity and separation benefits $ 10,098

$ 33,973

$ 2,279

$ 7,837 Accelerated depreciation 2,164

1,660

12,194

3,785 Other, including strategic review initiatives 8,582

38,519

5,793

6,915 Total $ 20,844

$ 74,152

$ 20,266

$ 18,537



The amounts in the tables above include adjustments related to previously announced restructuring activities, certain continuity and

transitional compensation arrangements, certain other cost reduction initiatives and certain strategic review initiatives.



(3) To exclude adjustments to accruals for litigation-related settlement charges.



(4) To exclude amounts related to opioid-related legal expenses. The amount during the second quarter of 2022 reflects the recovery of

certain previously-incurred opioid-related legal expenses.



(5) Adjustments for asset impairment charges included the following (in thousands):



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Goodwill impairment charges $ 1,748,000

$ —

$ 1,748,000

$ — Other intangible asset impairment charges 30,000

4,929

49,953

7,811 Property, plant and equipment impairment charges 3,063

—

3,063

427 Total $ 1,781,063

$ 4,929

$ 1,801,016

$ 8,238

(6) To exclude integration costs.



(7) To exclude the impact of changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities resulting from changes to estimates regarding

the timing and amount of the future revenues of the underlying products and changes in other assumptions impacting the probability of

incurring, and extent to which the Company could incur, related contingent obligations.



(8) To exclude the loss on the extinguishment of debt associated with the Company's March 2021 refinancing transactions.



(9) To exclude Other (income) expense, net per the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.



(10) The "Other" rows included in each of the above reconciliations of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures (except

for the reconciliations of Net (loss) income (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)) include the following (in thousands):



Three Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

Cost of revenues

Operating

expenses

Other non-

operating

expenses

Cost of revenues

Operating

expenses

Other non-

operating

expenses Foreign currency impact

related to the re-

measurement of

intercompany debt

instruments $ —

$ —

$ (2,092)

$ —

$ —

$ 1,355 Other miscellaneous 125

—

(17,203)

125

—

— Total $ 125

$ —

$ (19,295)

$ 125

$ —

$ 1,355



Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

Cost of revenues

Operating

expenses

Other non-

operating

expenses

Cost of revenues

Operating

expenses

Other non-

operating

expenses Foreign currency impact

related to the re-

measurement of

intercompany debt

instruments $ —

$ —

$ (894)

$ —

$ —

$ 2,502 Debt modification costs —

—

—

—

3,879

— Other miscellaneous 250

—

(17,203)

651

30

— Total $ 250

$ —

$ (18,097)

$ 651

$ 3,909

$ 2,502



The "Other" row included in the reconciliations of Net (loss) income (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) primarily relates to

the items enumerated in the foregoing "Cost of revenues" and "Operating expenses" columns.



(11) To exclude the results of the businesses reported as discontinued operations, net of tax.



(12) To exclude amortization expense related to intangible assets.



(13) Adjusted income taxes are calculated by tax effecting adjusted pre-tax income and permanent book-tax differences at the applicable

effective tax rate that will be determined by reference to statutory tax rates in the relevant jurisdictions in which the Company

operates. Adjusted income taxes include current and deferred income tax expense commensurate with the non-GAAP measure of

profitability.



(14) Effective January 1, 2022, these non-GAAP financial measures now include acquired in-process research and development charges

which were previously excluded under our legacy non-GAAP policy. This change has been applied retrospectively to all periods

presented. Amounts of Acquired in-process research and development charges included within these non-GAAP financial measures

are set forth in the table below (in thousands):



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

Twelve Months

Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022 Acquired in-process research and

development charges $ 65,000

$ 5,000

$ 67,900

$ 5,000

$ 88,020

(15) Calculated as income or loss from continuing operations divided by the applicable weighted average share number. The applicable

weighted average share numbers are as follows (in thousands):



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 GAAP 235,117

233,331

234,498

237,043 Non-GAAP Adjusted 236,217

235,416

236,466

237,043

Reconciliation of Net Debt Leverage Ratio (non-GAAP)

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net loss (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022 (in thousands) and the calculation of the Company's Net Debt Leverage Ratio (non-GAAP):



Twelve Months

Ended June 30,

2022 Net loss (GAAP) $ (2,596,670) Income tax expense 15,990 Interest expense, net 561,192 Depreciation and amortization (1) 413,056 EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ (1,606,432) Amounts related to continuity and separation benefits, cost reductions and strategic review initiatives 147,105 Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net 335,025 Certain legal costs 115,299 Asset impairment charges 2,207,755 Acquisition-related and integration costs 3 Fair value of contingent consideration (3,009) Share-based compensation (1) 22,440 Other income, net (39,207) Other 909 Discontinued operations, net of tax 44,531 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) (14) $ 1,224,419



Calculation of Net Debt:

Debt $ 8,065,297 Cash (excluding Restricted Cash) 1,191,572 Net Debt (non-GAAP) $ 6,873,725



Calculation of Net Debt Leverage:

Net Debt Leverage Ratio (non-GAAP) (a) 5.6

__________

(a) As further discussed in footnote (14) in the "Notes to the Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section, effective January 1, 2022, Adjusted EBITDA now includes acquired in-process research and development charges which were previously excluded under our legacy non-GAAP policy. The inclusion of these amounts resulted in an increase of 0.4 to the Net Debt Leverage Ratio for the twelve-month period ended June 30, 2022. To the extent we incur additional acquired in-process research and development charges in the future, it could result in further increases to this ratio.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company utilizes certain financial measures that are not prescribed by or prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures are not, and should not be viewed as, substitutes for GAAP net income and its components and diluted net income per share amounts. Despite the importance of these measures to management in goal setting and performance measurement, the company stresses that these are non-GAAP financial measures that have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and, therefore, have limits in their usefulness to investors. Because of the non-standardized definitions, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations and its components (unlike GAAP net income from continuing operations and its components) may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented solely to permit investors to more fully understand how management assesses performance.

Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. However, the Company does not provide reconciliations of projected non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures, nor does it provide comparable projected GAAP financial measures for such projected non-GAAP financial measures. The Company is unable to provide such reconciliations without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations, including adjustments that could be made for asset impairments, contingent consideration adjustments, legal settlements, gain / loss on extinguishment of debt, adjustments to inventory and other charges reflected in the reconciliation of historic numbers, the amounts of which could be significant.

See Endo's Current Report on Form 8-K furnished today to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an explanation of Endo's non-GAAP financial measures.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and any applicable Canadian securities legislation, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Endo's discussions with creditors, its evaluation of strategic alternatives, potential Chapter 11 filing and any other statements that refer to our expected, estimated or anticipated future results or that do not relate solely to historical facts. Statements including words or phrases such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "plan," "will," "may," "look forward," "intend," "guidance," "future," "potential" or similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Because forecasts are inherently estimates that cannot be made with precision, Endo's performance at times differs materially from its estimates and targets, and Endo often does not know what the actual results will be until after the end of the applicable reporting period. Therefore, Endo will not report or comment on its progress during a current quarter except through public announcement. Any statement made by others with respect to progress during a current quarter cannot be attributed to Endo. All forward-looking statements in this press release reflect Endo's current analysis of existing trends and information and represent Endo's judgment only as of the date of this press release. Actual results may differ materially and adversely from current expectations based on a number of factors affecting Endo's businesses, including, among other things, the following: the outcome of our strategic review, contingency planning and any potential restructuring or bankruptcy filing; the timing, impact or results of any pending or future litigation, investigations, proceedings or claims, including opioid, tax and antitrust related matters; actual or contingent liabilities; settlement discussions or negotiations; the impact of competition, including the loss of exclusivity and generic competition for VASOSTRICT®; our ability to satisfy judgments or settlements or pursue appeals including bonding requirements; our ability to adjust to changing market conditions; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; our inability to maintain compliance with financial covenants and operating obligations which would expose us to potential events of default under our outstanding indebtedness; our ability to incur additional debt or equity financing for working capital, capital expenditures, business development, debt service requirements, acquisitions or general corporate or other purposes; our ability to refinance our indebtedness; a significant reduction in our short-term or long-term revenues which could cause us to be unable to fund our operations and liquidity needs or repay indebtedness; supply chain interruptions or difficulties; changes in competitive or market conditions; changes in legislation or regulatory developments; our ability to obtain and maintain adequate protection for our intellectual property rights; the timing and uncertainty of the results of both the research and development and regulatory processes, including regulatory decisions, product recalls, withdrawals and other unusual items; domestic and foreign health care and cost containment reforms, including government pricing, tax and reimbursement policies; technological advances and patents obtained by competitors; the performance, including the approval, introduction, and consumer and physician acceptance of new products and the continuing acceptance of currently marketed products; our ability to integrate any newly acquired products into our portfolio and achieve any financial or commercial expectations; the impact that known and unknown side effects may have on market perception and consumer preference for our products; the effectiveness of advertising and other promotional campaigns; the timely and successful implementation of any strategic initiatives; unfavorable publicity regarding the misuse of opioids; the uncertainty associated with the identification of and successful consummation and execution of external corporate development initiatives and strategic partnering transactions; our ability to advance our strategic priorities, develop our product pipeline and continue to develop the market for QWO® and other products; and our ability to obtain and successfully manufacture, maintain and distribute a sufficient supply of products to meet market demand in a timely manner. In addition, U.S. and international economic conditions, including consumer confidence and debt levels, taxation, changes in interest and currency exchange rates, international relations, capital and credit availability, the status of financial markets and institutions, the impact of and response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of continued economic volatility, can materially affect our results. The occurrence or possibility of any such result has caused us to engage, and may result in further engagement in strategic reviews that ultimately may result in our pursuing one or more significant corporate transactions or other remedial measures, including on a preventative or proactive basis. Those remedial measures could include a potential bankruptcy filing (which, if it occurred, would subject us to additional risks and uncertainties that could adversely affect our business prospects and ability to continue as a going concern), corporate reorganization or restructuring activities involving all or a portion of our business, asset sales or other divestitures, cost-saving initiatives or other corporate realignments, seeking strategic partnerships and exiting certain product or geographic markets. Some of these measures could take significant time to implement and others may require judicial or other third-party approval. Any such actions may be complex, could entail significant costs and charges or could otherwise negatively impact shareholder value, and there can be no assurance that we will be able to accomplish any of these alternatives on terms acceptable to us, or at all, or that they will result in their intended benefits. Therefore, the reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Endo expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required to do so by law.

Additional information concerning risk factors, including those referenced above, can be found in press releases issued by Endo, as well as Endo's public periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and with securities regulators in Canada, including the discussion under the heading "Risk Factors" in Endo's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of Endo's press releases and additional information about Endo are available at www.endo.com or you can contact the Endo Investor Relations Department at relations.investor@endo.com.

