Endo Starts Shipment Of Premixed Ephedrine Sulfate Injection In Ready-to-Use Vials

(RTTNews) - Specialty pharmaceutical company Endo International plc (ENDP) announced Monday that its Par Sterile Products business has begun shipping premixed Ephedrine Sulfate Injection in a ready-to-use 50 mg/10 ml single-use vial.

These ready-to-use, or RTU, products help streamline operations for hospitals by eliminating the need to prepare or transfer the product before patient administration. It helps reduce waste and costs, optimize convenience and workflow, and heighten accuracy and compliance.

This is the first product launch under the previously announced exclusive licensing agreement between Nevakar Injectables, Inc., a privately held biopharmaceutical company, and Endo's subsidiary, Endo Ventures Limited (EVL).

Under the agreement, the companies are collaborating on five differentiated sterile injectable products in the U.S.