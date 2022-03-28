|
28.03.2022 14:06:54
Endo Starts Shipment Of Premixed Ephedrine Sulfate Injection In Ready-to-Use Vials
(RTTNews) - Specialty pharmaceutical company Endo International plc (ENDP) announced Monday that its Par Sterile Products business has begun shipping premixed Ephedrine Sulfate Injection in a ready-to-use 50 mg/10 ml single-use vial.
These ready-to-use, or RTU, products help streamline operations for hospitals by eliminating the need to prepare or transfer the product before patient administration. It helps reduce waste and costs, optimize convenience and workflow, and heighten accuracy and compliance.
This is the first product launch under the previously announced exclusive licensing agreement between Nevakar Injectables, Inc., a privately held biopharmaceutical company, and Endo's subsidiary, Endo Ventures Limited (EVL).
Under the agreement, the companies are collaborating on five differentiated sterile injectable products in the U.S.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Endo International plcmehr Nachrichten
|
01.03.22
|Why Shares of Endo International Slumped 22.8% on Tuesday (MotleyFool)
|
27.02.22
|Ausblick: Endo International stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
13.02.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Endo International präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Endo International plcmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Endo International plc
|2,11
|0,48%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg und Ölpreise im Fokus: US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- ATX schließt knapp im Minus -- DAX schlussendlich mit Zugewinnen -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zum Wochenstart schlussendlich leicht negativ. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt beendete den Handelstag im Plus. An den US-Börsen ging es zum Wochenstart aufwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich zu Beginn der Woche in verschiedene Richtungen.