+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
12.04.2022 23:00:00

Endo to Announce First-Quarter 2022 Financial Results

DUBLIN, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) will announce its first–quarter 2022 financial results on May 5, 2022 and members of its senior management team will host a conference call and webcast on May 6, 2022 at 7:30am ET before the U.S. financial markets open.

(PRNewsfoto/Endo International plc)

The dial-in number to access the call is U.S./Canada (866) 497-0462, International (678) 509-7598, and the passcode is 8947159. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the call will be available from May 6, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. ET until 9:30 a.m. ET on May 13, 2022 by dialing U.S./Canada (855) 859-2056 International (404) 537-3406, and entering the passcode 8947159.

A simultaneous webcast of the call can be accessed by visiting http://investor.endo.com/events-and-presentations. In addition, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company website for one year following the event.

About Endo International plc

Endo (NASDAQ: ENDP) is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to helping everyone we serve live their best life through the delivery of quality, life-enhancing therapies. Our decades of proven success come from passionate team members around the globe collaborating to bring the best treatments forward. Together, we boldly transform insights into treatments benefiting those who need them, when they need them. Learn more at www.endo.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/endo-to-announce-first-quarter-2022-financial-results-301524199.html

SOURCE Endo International plc

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Endo International plcmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Endo International plcmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Endo International plc 2,29 1,65% Endo International plc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Russlands Angriffskrieg gepaart mit Inflationssorgen: ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX gibt schlussendlich nach -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel
Der heimische Markt schließt den Mittwochshandel mit positiven Vorzeichen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt gab es letztendlich Verluste. An der Wall Street fassen die Anleger zur Mitte der Woche dagegen wieder mehr Mut. In Asien fanden die größten Börsen zur Wochenmitte keine einheitliche Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen