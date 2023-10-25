Endometriosis Hospitalization Rates Have Doubled, 96% of Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine Patients Have Stayed Out of the ER

14% of all pelvic pain patients report going to the ER as a first resort for their unmanageable pain. The PRM Protocol aims to end that with a proprietary direct treatment for pelvic pain in an office-based setting.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine (PRM), the premier, multi-disciplinary national leader in endometriosis care, believes that endo patients deserve better. Impacting one in nine women, endometriosis is historically under-recognized, underdiagnosed, and misunderstood. A chronic disease that impacts all aspects of a patients' life, it can take up to 12 years to receive a diagnosis. This leaves them feeling silenced, and often, resorting to the emergency room for their care. PRM data shows that 14% of all patients have gone to the ER as a first resort for their pelvic pain leading to unnecessary hospital admissions.

14% of pelvic pain patients report using the ER as first resort. PRM aims to end that with direct treatment.

"Our patients have had multiple procedures and seen multiple providers prior to seeing us, shared Dr. Gautam Shrikhande, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine. "We can prevent trips to the ER as well as overall decrease the healthcare system misutilization because we are getting them on a path to healing faster with the tools they need."

PRM clinical data, based on thousands of patients nationwide shows that after the PRM Protocol, 96% of patients did not need to go to the ER for their pelvic pain in the past 3 months.

Endometriosis-related hospitalizations are tracked based on emergency visits and surgery. For this disease, the diagnosis and treatment often involve surgery. Recent data showed that endometriosis-related hospitalizations doubled within the past decade, the highest increase seen among patients aged 20-29.

Endometriosis is a chronic condition with no cure. With the PRM Protocol, endometriosis patients can experience increased function and decreased pain, and most importantly, stay out of the emergency room and live their lives.

About Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine:

Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine ("PRM") is a national, premier, multi-disciplinary physician practice focused on treating persistent pelvic pain, a health crisis that affects 15% of women and 10% of men. PRM offers a proprietary office-based procedure. The team focuses on diagnosing and treating patients with a protocol that is safe, effective, and more comfortable than what has been offered in the past. Led by renowned physiatrist Allyson Shrikhande, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder and CEO, Gautam Shrikhande a Harvard and Cornell/Columbia trained Vascular Surgeon, PRM launched in 2017 and has expanded into 14 markets nationally.

Media Contact:

Theresa Porcaro

PRM

tporcaro@pelvicrehabilitation.com

+1 561-337-1185

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/endometriosis-hospitalization-rates-have-doubled-96-of-pelvic-rehabilitation-medicine-patients-have-stayed-out-of-the-er-301966801.html

SOURCE Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine