Endowment Wealth Management's Robert Riedl Named to Investopedia Top 100 Advisors List for 2019

APPLETON, Wis., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Riedl, CPA, CFP®AWMA® President and Director of Wealth Management for Endowment Wealth Management, Inc. and ETF Model Solutions, LLC has been named to the Investopedia Top 100 Financial Advisors list for 2019.

The Investopedia 100 list celebrates financial advisors who have contributed significantly to conversations about financial literacy, investing strategies, life-stage planning and wealth management.



Investopedia's 3rd annual rankings seeks to recognize advisors that are able to engage their audience across multiple platforms, measuring their reach and influence and quality of the information they produced and shared across a broad range of media platforms.

In developing their proprietary rankings, Investopedia's data science and editorial teams reviewed the applications of hundreds of financial advisors to measure their impact and reach across Twitter, LinkedIn, personal and company blogs, and online publishers. The strength of each applicant's page rankings, followers, and citations of their work by other advisors, consumers and the financial media were all evaluated as part of their ranking process. The analysis seeks to identify not only the advisors with the largest followings, but also those who have dedicated their time to educating investors around the world.

Endowment Wealth Management, Inc. and ETF Model Solutions, LLC do not make any solicitation payments to award sponsors to be nominated or to qualify for nomination of an award. Investopedia does not receive compensation from placing advisors on their Top 100 List, nor does an advisor's appearance on the list constitute an individual endorsement by Investopedia of such advisor. More information on Investopedia's rankings and their methodology can be obtained at https://www.investopedia.com/top-100-financial-advisors-4427912 .

