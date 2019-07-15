ENDURANCE Expands Advertising Services while Approaching 2-Year Anniversary

CHANDLER, Ariz., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ENDURANCE, a search first, full-service advertising agency based in Chandler, Arizona, is expanding their service offering as they approach their 2-year anniversary. Since launching in February of 2018, ENDURANCE's high standards for strategy, quality execution, and creative excellence has quickly made them the ad agency of choice for companies of all sizes, spanning a multitude of industries across North America.

As their 2-year anniversary approaches, ENDURANCE's expanded services now include: paid advertising, social media, and more. They've also launched a "Creator Studio" to engage additional content creators looking for a unique space to shoot audio and video.

"After two years in business, we're expanding from our SEO foundation to help grow our clients' businesses even further. We will always maintain our 'search first' philosophy, but these additions mean that once we've established a solid SEO, we can build upon that to maximize return in other channels," says Jeremy Riley, Managing Partner at ENDURANCE.

In only two years of business, ENDURANCE's "search first" philosophy has made them an industry leader in the SEO space. As part of their 2-year anniversary, ENDURANCE is redesigning its website to better reflect their expanded services and continued expertise. This new website can be viewed at https://thinkendurance.com.

"It's an exciting time for us," says Riley. "We are grateful for our success. And we are excited to continuing growing and adding more services to meet today's marketing challenges for our clients. Adding more services while building upon (and respecting) our SEO roots, will continue to make ENDURANCE stand out."

About ENDURANCE

ENDURANCE is a search first, full-service advertising agency in Chandler, AZ providing results-driven marketing strategies for the long haul. Their team is comprised of industry veterans who desire to change the status quo.

