Endurance RP Limited: A New Name, A New Perspective Eye on China's fertility and longevity market

Endurance RP Limited ("Endurance Longevity" or the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; stock code: 0575.HK) is pleased to announce the official completion of the rebranding of the Group, with the Company name changed to "Endurance RP Limited" with effect from 18 June 2021. The stock short name of the Company for trading in the Shares on the HK Stock Exchange will be changed to "ENDURANCE RP" from "Regent Pacific" with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 28 June 2021. The stock code "575" remains unchanged, meanwhile, the Company has adopted a new company logo, and the website address will be changed to www.endurancerp.com with effect from 30 June 2021, signalling the Group's embarkation to proactively promote its wellness and longevity businesses.

This rebranding strategy reflects both the evolution of the company as well as its vision towards the longevity, healthcare, wellness, and life sciences sectors for the future.

Jamie Gibson, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, "We are excited to introduce our new company identity as it reflects the Group's business strategies, focus and market positioning, and its determination to make a statement in the future of the longevity business, as well as enhancing its corporate image and competitiveness, especially after the acquisition of Deep Longevity, a company developing artificial intelligence to track human aging and extend productive longevity. The acquisition of Deep Longevity injected state-of-the-art aging clock technologies and exceptional brand value into the Group. With a burgeoning number of elderlies and increasing focus on geroprotection, extending human life and improving performance are of utmost important, which will create huge business opportunity for the longevity industry."

Jamie added, "In addition, Fortacin™, our core treatment for PE is expected to benefit with the introduction of mainlandChina's Three Child Policy in May 2021. It is estimated that Fortacin™ will be launched in mainland China in 2023 and has the potential to help an initial target market of approximately 9 million patients in mainland China in its first year of launch."

About Endurance RP Limited (Stock code: 0575.HK)

Endurance RP Limited is a diversified investment group based in Hong Kong currently holding various corporate and strategic investments focusing on the healthcare, wellness and life sciences sectors. The Group has a strong track record of investments and has returned approximately US$298 million to shareholders in the 23 years of financial reporting since its initial public offering in May 1997.

www.endurancerp.com

