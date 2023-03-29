Enefit Green acquires Gulf of Riga offshore wind farm development project from Eesti Energia

Today, Enefit Green AS and Eesti Energia AS entered into a purchase and sale agreement, according to which Enefit Green will buy 100% of Liivi Offshore OÜ from Eesti Energia for nearly 6.2 million euros. Enefit Green's audit committee has reviewed this transaction and has confirmed its accordance with market conditions.

Liivi Offshore OÜ is a development of an offshore wind farm in the Gulf of Riga with a capacity of 1GW. Preliminary works are currently underway to carry out the studies necessary for the assessment of environmental impacts. Also a preliminary technical analysis of the wind farm is being carried out and a special state plan for the construction of the network connection has been initiated.

