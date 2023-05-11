|
11.05.2023 08:00:00
Enefit Green production data – April 2023
Enefit Green produced 107.4 GWh of electricity in April, which is 0.8% less than in the same period last year. The production result was mainly influenced by the lower production in Estonian wind farms. New wind farms in Lithuania and Estonia and new solar farms in Estonia and Poland all helped to boost electricity production (with combined +24.1 GWh) which was otherwise weaker on like-for-like basis primarily due to slower wind speeds.
The average wind speeds in April were 5.7 m/s and 5.9 m/s, respectively in Estonian and Lithuanian wind farms (in April 2022, the average measured wind speeds were 6.4 m/s and 6.8 m/s, respectively).
The electricity and heat energy production of the cogeneration segment was also lower, decreasing by 6.2% and by 4.1% respectively compared to the same month last year. This was largely explained by 2-week planned maintenance break at Broceni CHP and pellet plant. Pellet production decreased by 24.4% compared to a year earlier to 7.9 thousand tons. The maintenance works are reoccurring annually, but with some timing shifts between weeks and months of different years.
|April 2023
|April 2022
|Change, %
|Electricity production by countries, GWh
|Estonia
|56.4
|64.4
|-12.5%
|Lithuania
|46.4
|38.5
|20.5%
|Latvia
|2.1
|3.3
|-36.9%
|Poland
|2.6
|2.0
|26.8%
|Total
|107.4
|108.2
|-0.8%
|Electricity production by segment, GWh
|Wind
|86.6
|88.0
|-1.5%
|incl. new wind farms
|22.4
|-
|-
|Cogeneration
|15.4
|16.4
|-6.2%
|Solar
|5.2
|3.7
|40.6%
|incl. new solar farms
|1.7
|-
|-
|Other
|0.2
|0.2
|15.1%
|Total
|107.4
|108.2
|-0.8%
|Heat energy, GWh
|50.5
|52.7
|-4.1%
|Pellets, th t
|7.9
|10.5
|-24.4%
Further information:
Sven Kunsing
Head of Finance Communications
investor@enefitgreen.ee
https://enefitgreen.ee/en/investorile/
Enefit Green is one of the leading diversified renewable energy producers in the Baltic Sea area. The Company wind farms in Estonia and Lithuania, cogeneration plants in Estonia and Latvia, solar farms in Estonia and Poland, a pellet plant in Latvia and a hydroelectric plant in Estonia. In addition, the Company is developing several wind and solar farms in the mentioned countries and Finland. As of the end of 2022, the Company had a total installed electricity production capacity of 457 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 81 MW. During 2022, the Company produced 1,118 GWh of electricity, 565 GWh of heat energy and 154 thousand tonnes of wood pellets.
