Enefit Green production data – August 2023

Enefit Green produced 82.6 GWh of electricity in August, which is 28.8% more than in the same period last year. The production result was mainly driven by the production from new wind and solar farms under construction and/or completed this year – accounting for more than 90% of the added production (+16.7 GWh in total).



The average wind speeds in August were 5.4 m/s in both Estonian and Lithuanian wind farms (5.3 m/s and 5.1 m/s, respectively, in August last year).

"August production results show an increasing impact of of the new wind and solar farms on Enefit Green's on production results. These new assets accounted for 16.7 GWh of renewable electricity. In our existing wind farms we have been using the relatively low wind speed summer season for planned maintenance and solving some technical issues that have caused longer term stoppages," said Innar Kaasik, Member of the Management Board and Head of Production at Enefit Green.

August production volumes of electricity and heat in the cogeneration segment increased by 18.6% and 27.8% y-o-y, which was mainly caused by a comparison with last year's weaker base (in August 2022, Iru power plant experienced a 10-day unplanned downtime and maintenance, followed by a longer repair stop in September).

Pellet production in August remained at a stable level compared to last year and amounted to 13.9 thousand tons.





August 2023 August 2022 Change, % Electricity production by countries, GWh Estonia 47.5 39.0 21.9% Lithuania 28.4 18.6 52.9% Latvia 3.1 4.1 -23.2% Poland 3.4 2.5 32.0% Finland 0.2 - - Total 82.6 64.1 28.8% Electricity production by segment, GWh Wind 59.0 47.2 25.2% incl. new wind farms 11.7 - - Cogeneration 15.1 12.7 18.6% Solar 8.4 4.2 100.6% incl. new solar farms 5.0 - - Other 0.1 0.1 8.3% Total 82.6 64.1 28.8% Heat energy, GWh 48.4 37.8 27.8% Pellets, th t 13.9 14.0 -0.6%





