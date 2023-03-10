|
10.03.2023 08:00:00
Enefit Green production data – February 2023
Enefit Green produced 119.9 GWh of electricity in February, which is 12.4% less than in the same period last year. The production result was mainly influenced by the lower production in Estonian and Lithuanian wind farms.
The average wind speeds in February were 6.9 m/s and 7.0 m/s, respectively in Estonian and Lithuanian wind farms (in February 2022, the measured average wind speeds were 7.5 m/s and 8.5 m/s, respectively).
"In February, weather conditions were stable and there were no longer periods with gusty wind. As a result, the production results of wind farms were good, but they were lower than last year, when the weather was even more favourable for the wind production. However, one can be satisfied with the production, and there were no extraordinary stoppages affecting the result," commented Innar Kaasik, Member of the Management Board and Head of Production at Enefit Green.
The electricity and heat energy production of the cogeneration segment was relatively stable, decreasing by 2.2% and increasing by 0.2% respectively compared to the same month last year.
Pellet production was also stable in February growing by 1.3% compared to a year earlier to 11.7 thousand tons.
|February 2023
|February 2022
|Change, %
|Electricity production by countries, GWh
|Estonia
|69.7
|79.9
|-12.9%
|Lithuania
|46.4
|52.6
|-11.8%
|Latvia
|3.2
|3.4
|-7.6%
|Poland
|0.7
|0.8
|-21.8%
|Total
|119.9
|136.9
|-12.4%
|Electricity production by segment, GWh
|Wind
|103.2
|119.7
|-13.7%
|Cogeneration
|15.6
|15.9
|-2.2%
|Solar
|0.9
|1.1
|-20.3%
|Other
|0.2
|0.1
|94.4%
|Total
|119.9
|136.9
|-12.4%
|Heat energy, GWh
|55.0
|54.9
|0.2%
|Pellets, th t
|11.7
|11.5
|1.3%
Further information:
Sven Kunsing
Head of Finance Communications
investor@enefitgreen.ee
https://enefitgreen.ee/en/investorile/
Enefit Green is one of the leading diversified renewable energy producers in the Baltic Sea area. The Company wind farms in Estonia and Lithuania, cogeneration plants in Estonia and Latvia, solar farms in Estonia and Poland, a pellet plant in Latvia and a hydroelectric plant in Estonia. In addition, the Company is developing several wind and solar farms in the mentioned countries and Finland. As of the end of 2021, the Company had a total installed electricity production capacity of 457 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 81 MW. During 2022, the Company produced 1,118 GWh of electricity, 565 GWh of heat energy and 154 thousand tonnes of wood pellets.
