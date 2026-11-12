|
12.11.2026 20:15:44
Enel 9-Month Profit And Revenue Up
(RTTNews) - Enel S.p.A. (ENEL.MI) on Thursday reported nine-month 2026 net profit of EUR 6.846 billion, up 9 percent from EUR 6.271 billion a year earlier.
Revenue increased 9 percent to EUR 65.022 billion from EUR 59.702 billion, while operating profit rose 7 percent to EUR 11.691 billion from EUR 10.924 billion.
Profit attributable to owners of the parent increased to EUR 5.634 billion from EUR 5.236 billion. Basic and diluted earnings per share improved to EUR 0.54 from EUR 0.49.
Enel confirmed its 2026 guidance, expecting ordinary EBITDA of EUR 23.1 billion to EUR 23.6 billion and net ordinary income of EUR 7.1 billion to EUR 7.3 billion. The Group also forecasts net ordinary earnings per share of approximately EUR 0.74, at the upper end of its guidance range.
ENEL.MI closed Thursday's trading at EUR 9.93, up EUR 0.07 or 0.74 percent on the Milan Stock Exchange.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich kaum verändert -- Dow zum Handelsende wenig bewegt - Technologiewerte schwach -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab im Freitagshandel nach. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich seitwärts. Die US-Börsen fanden vor dem Wochenende keine gemeinsame Richtung. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich zum Wochenschluss überwiegend mit Abgaben.