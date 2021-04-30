+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
30.04.2021 02:53:00

Enel Chile Announces The Filing Of The 2020 Annual Report On Form 20-F

SANTIAGO, Chile, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enel Chile (NYSE: ENIC) announced that it filed its 2020 annual report on Form 20-F with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on April 29th, 2021.

Enel Chile is a company engaged in the electricity generation, distribution, and services businesses in Chile through Enel Generación Chile S.A., Enel Green Power Chile Ltda., Enel Distribución Chile S.A., Enel Transmisión Chile S.A., and Enel X Chile SpA, respectively. The Company is engaged in the decarbonization of its power plants through an incremental 2.4 GW of renewable projects by 2023, closing its remaining coal facility by May 2022, and the electrification of its final consumers.

The annual report is available on Enel Chile's website at www.enel.cl in the Investor Relations section and can also be downloaded from the SEC's web page at www.sec.gov. Hard copies of the  2020 Form 20–F will be available shortly for shareholders free of charge upon request.

For further information, please contact us:

Isabela Klemes

Head of Investor Relations

isabela.klemes@enel.com

 

Monica de Martino

Head of IR New York Office

monica.demartino@enel.com

 

Catalina González

Investor Relations

catalina.gonzalez@enel.com

 

Francisco Basauri

Investor Relations

francisco.basauri@enel.com 

 

Claudio Ortiz

Investor Relations

claudio.ortiz@enel.com

 

Pablo Contreras

Investor Relations

pablo.contreras@enel.com

 


 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enel-chile-announces-the-filing-of-the-2020-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301280854.html

SOURCE Enel Chile

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street schlussendlich fester -- ATX schließt stärker -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Asiens Börsen gehen freundlich aus dem Handel
Der heimische Aktienmarkt erzielte am Donnerstag Gewinne, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex zurückfiel. Die Wall Street bewegte sich höher. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es am Donnerstag aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen