Enel FY Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Enel (ENLAY.PK, EN) reported that its group net income for fiscal year 2021 climbed to 3.19 billion euros from 2.610 billion euros in 2020.

Group net ordinary income was 5.59 billion euros, up from 5.20 billion euros in the previous year. The increase was attributable to the positive performance of ordinary operations and the lower impact of non-controlling interests, which more than offset the higher taxes recorded mainly due to the tax reforms in Argentina and Colombia.

Annual revenues were 88.01 billion euros, an increase of 33.3% from the prior year. The positive change was attributable to all Business Lines, mainly due to the higher volumes of electricity produced and sold. The change also reflects the gain realized from the sale of the stake held in Open Fiber S.p.A. These effects were partially offset by the negative trend of exchange rates, mainly in Latin America.

The total dividend proposed for the entire financial year 2021 is 0.38 euros per share, a 6.1% increase on the total dividend of 0.358 euros per share recognized for the full 2020 financial year.

Between 2020 and 2030, the Group's ordinary EBITDA is expected to grow by 5%-6% in terms of a compound annual growth rate ("CAGR"), against a Group net ordinary income expected to increase by 6-7%, again in terms of CAGR.

The Group's net ordinary income is expected to increase to 6.7 billion euros -6.9 billion euros in 2024, compared to 5.6 billion euros in 2021.