ENENTO GROUP PLC, INVESTOR NEWS ON 23 SEPTEMBER 2022 AT 5.00 P.M. EET

Enento Group signed EUR 180 million syndicated loan agreement

Enento Group has today signed a new long-term financing agreement to be used for refinancing of its current financing arrangement. The financing agreement consists of a EUR 150 million long-term loan as well as a EUR 30 million revolving credit facility. The agreement is for three years and includes two one-year options for extension of the loan period.

The loan replaces the financing agreement that was signed in October 2018 of a EUR 160 million long-term loan and a EUR 20 million revolving credit facility. The revolving credit facility has been unutilised.

The margins of the financing agreement are linked to Enento Group´s financial covenants and include an option to link the margin also to sustainability criteria in the future.

OP Corporate Bank, Danske Bank and Nordea Bank were acting as Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners. OP Corporate Bank acted as Coordinator, Sustainability Coordinator and Agent in the transaction.

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses and societies.?Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 432 people (FTE) are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark. The Group’s net sales for 2021 was 163.5 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.