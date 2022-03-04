|
04.03.2022 12:00:00
Enento Group’s Annual Report, Sustainability Review and Remuneration Report 2021 published
ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE ON 4 MARCH 2022 AT 1.00 P.M. EET
Enento Group’s Annual Report, Sustainability Review and Remuneration Report 2021 published
Enento Group Plc has today published its Annual Report, Sustainability Review and Remuneration Report. The Annual Report consists of an Annual Review and a Financial Review. Annual Review covers, among other things, business and personnel reviews. Financial Review consists of the Board of Directors’ Report, Financial Statements, Auditor’s Report and Corporate Governance Statement. The Annual Review and Financial Review are published as separate PDF documents in Finnish and English.
The Annual Review, Financial Review, Sustainability Review and Remuneration Report are attached to this release and also available on Enento’s investor pages at https://enento.com/investors/
In accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements, Enento publishes the Financial Statements as an XHTML file. In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary statements of the consolidated financial statements have been labelled with XBRL tags.
Enento Group’s Annual General Meeting will be held on Monday 28 March 2022 in Helsinki. Information about the AGM on Enento’s investor pages.
ENENTO GROUP PLC
For further information:
Pia Katila
Investor Relations Manager
tel. +358 10 270 7056
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
enento.com/investors
Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses and societies.?Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 432 people (FTE) are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark. The Group’s net sales for 2021 was 163.5 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.
Attachments
- Enento Group Plc_ Remuneration Report_2021
- Enento Group Plc_Sustainability Review 2021
- Enento Group Plc_Annual Review 2021
- Enento Group Plc_Financial Review 2021
- 743700EPLUWXE25HGM03-2021-12-31-en
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Asiakastieto Group Plcmehr Nachrichten
|
10.02.22
|Ausblick: Asiakastieto Group öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
27.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Asiakastieto Group informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
27.10.21
|Ausblick: Asiakastieto Group präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
14.10.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Asiakastieto Group zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
19.07.21
|Ausblick: Asiakastieto Group legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
06.07.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Asiakastieto Group gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
27.04.21
|Ausblick: Asiakastieto Group legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
14.04.21