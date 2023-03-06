|
06.03.2023 14:00:00
Enento Group’s Annual Report, Sustainability Review and Remuneration Report 2022 published
ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE ON 6 MARCH 2023 AT 3.00 P.M. EET
Enento Group’s Annual Report, Sustainability Review and Remuneration Report 2022 published
Enento Group Plc has today published its Annual Report, Sustainability Review and Remuneration Report for the year 2022.
The Annual Report consists of an Annual Review and a Financial Review. Annual Review covers business and personnel reviews, and Financial Review consists of the Board of Directors’ Report, Financial Statements, Auditor’s Report and Corporate Governance Statement.
The Annual Review, Financial Review, Sustainability Review and Remuneration Report are attached to this release and available on Enento’s investor pages at https://enento.com/investors/
In accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements, Enento publishes the Financial Statements as an XHTML file. In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary financial statements, the notes to the consolidated financial statements and the company identification data included in the ESEF financial statements data have been marked up with iXBRL tags.
ENENTO GROUP PLC
For further information:
Arto Paukku
Investor Relations Officer
tel. +358 50 469 5380
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
enento.com/investors
Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses, and societies.?Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 447 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden, and Denmark. The Group’s net sales for 2022 was 167.5 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.
Attachments
- Enento-Group-Plc_Annual-Review-2022
- Enento-Group-Plc_Financial-Review-2022
- Enento-Group-Plc_Sustainability-Review-2022
- 743700EPLUWXE25HGM03-2022-12-31-en
- Enento-Group-Plc_Remuneration-Report-2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Asiakastieto Group Plcmehr Nachrichten
|
27.04.22
|Ausblick: Asiakastieto Group legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
13.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Asiakastieto Group legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
10.02.22
|Ausblick: Asiakastieto Group öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
27.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Asiakastieto Group informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
27.10.21
|Ausblick: Asiakastieto Group präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
14.10.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Asiakastieto Group zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
19.07.21
|Ausblick: Asiakastieto Group legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
06.07.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Asiakastieto Group gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Asiakastieto Group Plcmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Asiakastieto Group Plc
|19,18
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerPositiver Wochenstart: ATX in Grün -- DAX markiert neues Jahreshoch -- Dow Jones höher -- Asiens Börsen überwiegend mit Gewinnen
Der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen am Montag Aufschläge. Der DAX markiert dabei sogar ein neues Jahreshoch. Die Wall Street erlebt einen freundlichen Handelstag. An den größten Börsen in Asien präsentieren sich die Anleger zu Wochenbeginn überwiegend gut gelaunt.