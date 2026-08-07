ENEOS Holdings Earnings Up In Q1; Maintains FY27 Outlook

(RTTNews) - ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (5020.T, JXHGF, JXHLY), a Japanese petroleum, energy, and metals corporation, on Friday reported higher net income in the first quarter compared with the previous year.

For the first quarter, profit attributable to owners of the parent came in at 414.98 billion yen compared with loss of 14.52 billion yen in the previous year.

Earnings per share were 154.35 yen versus loss per share of 5.40 yen last year.

Operating profit surged to 482.60 billion yen from 50.30 billion yen in the prior year.

Revenue increased to 3.41 trillion yen from 2.87 trillion yen in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company maintains its full-year 2027 guidance, expecting revenue of 12.850 trillion yen, up 9.2% from the previous fiscal year.

Operating profit is projected at 610 billion yen, an increase of 30.7%, while profit attributable to owners of the parent is forecast to reach 415 billion yen, up 60.4%.

Basic earnings per share is expected to be 155.72 yen for the full year 2027.

ENEOS Holdings is currently trading 2.73% higher at JPY 1,335.50 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.