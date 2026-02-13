13.02.2026 06:31:11

ENEOS Q3 Earnings Fall; Guides FY25

(RTTNews) - ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (JXHGF, JXHLY, 5020.T), a Japanese petroleum and metals conglomerate, on Friday reported its third-quarter net income decreased compared with the previous year.

For the third quarter, profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased 24.3 percent to 129.24 billion yen from 170.69 billion yen in the previous year.

Earnings per share were 47.95 yen versus 42.32 yen in the prior year.

Operating profit increased to 270.79 billion yen from 213.95 billion yen in the prior year.

Revenue decreased 4 percent to 8.72 trillion yen from 9.09 trillion yen in the previous year.

Further, the company forecasted revenue for the fiscal year 2025 to be at 11.40 trillion yen, representing a decline of 7.5% year over year.

Operating profit is expected to be at 290 billion yen for this fiscal year, representing 173.3 increase year over year.

Profit attributable to the owners of the parent is anticipated to be 135 billion yen, representing 40.3% decline year over year.

Basic earnings per share is projected to be at 50.19 yen.

ENEOS is currently trading 3.12% lesser at JPY 1,442 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

