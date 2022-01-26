Energage Names Leaf Home™ a 2022 Top Workplaces USA Winner

HUDSON, Ohio, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaf Home™, a leading technology-enabled provider of home solutions, has announced it has earned the 2022 Top Workplaces USA award, issued by Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces. The Top Workplaces program has a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards.

Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey issued by Energage. Results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

"Since the launch of this award in 2021, the workplace has been anything but normal for employees across the country," said Jeff Housenbold, President and CEO of Leaf Home. "As an award based solely on employee feedback, this is an important win for Leaf Home. Our company culture is rooted in the team's dedication and passion to enhancing the lives of homeowners, working collaboratively, and driving for continuous improvement, and it's that shared mission that makes Leaf Home such a great place to work even during these challenging times."

Leaf Home and its brands—LeafFilter® Gutter Protection, Leaf Home Safety Solutions™, Leaf Home Water Solutions™, and Leaf Home Enhancements™—boast more than 150 local offices across the U.S. and Canada, with a team of more than 2,000 employees supporting its operations.

About Leaf Home

Leaf Home™ is a leading technology-enabled provider of home solutions on a mission to transform home hassles into personal peace of mind. Leaf Home's experienced, dependable specialists provide end-to-end services directly to consumers through its core brands; LeafFilter® Gutter Protection, Leaf Home Safety Solutions™, Leaf Home Water Solutions™, and Leaf Home Enhancements™. With its corporate headquarters in Hudson, Ohio, Leaf Home delivers seamless, transformative home solutions for safer, easier, and more comfortable living every day. Live Comfortable. Live Safe. Live Happy. For more information, visit www.leafhome.com.

Contact: media@leafhome.com.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together. ™

Energage is a purpose-driven technology company that helps organizations build and brand Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

