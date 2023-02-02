Energage Names Leaf Home™ a 2023 Top Workplaces USA Winner

HUDSON, Ohio, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaf Home™, a leading technology-enabled provider of home solutions, has announced it has earned the 2023 Top Workplaces USA award, issued by Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces.

The Top Workplaces program has a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards. Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey.

Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage. Results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

"As an award based solely on employee feedback, this is an important win for Leaf Home," said Jon Bostock, CEO, and President at Leaf Home. "People are at the center of everything we do at Leaf Home. Providing leadership and development opportunities, cultivating a team environment, and encouraging open and honest conversations is the key to a successful work culture. We are proud to help care for our employees so they can focus on our mission to serve and support our customers."

Leaf Home and its brands—LeafFilter® Gutter Protection, Leaf Home Safety Solutions™, Leaf Home Water Solutions™, and Leaf Home Enhancements™—boast more than 200 local offices across the U.S. and Canada, with a team of more than 3,300 employees supporting its operations.

About Leaf Home

Leaf Home is North America's leading technology-enabled provider of home solutions on a mission to transform home hassles into personal peace of mind. Leaf Home's experienced, dependable specialists provide end-to-end services directly to consumers through its core brands; LeafFilter® Gutter Protection, Leaf Home Safety Solutions™, Leaf Home Water Solutions™, and Leaf Home Enhancements™. With its corporate headquarters in Hudson, Ohio, Leaf Home delivers seamless, transformative home solutions for safer, easier, and more comfortable living every day. Live Comfortable. Live Safe. Live Happy. For more information, visit www.leafhome.com.

Media Contact: Media@leafhome.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/energage-names-leaf-home-a-2023-top-workplaces-usa-winner-301736672.html

SOURCE Leaf Home