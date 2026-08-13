Energiekontor H1 Profit Falls; FY26 EBT Outlook Maintained

(RTTNews) - Energiekontor AG (EKT.DE) reported a sharp decline in first-half 2026 earnings despite strong revenue growth, as high construction activity and significantly higher material costs weighed on profitability.

Net loss for the period was €5.3 million, versus net profit of €24.1 million a year earlier. Earnings per share declined to a loss of €0.38 from earnings of €1.72.

Group sales increased 31.4% to €99.9 million from €76.0 million a year earlier, while total income rose to €182.8 million from €171.5 million. However, EBIT fell to €10.1 million from €39.3 million, while earnings before tax turned negative at €4.7 million, compared with a profit of €28.3 million in the prior-year period.

EBITDA fell to €21.1 million from €51.0 million.

The company said the first-half results are not representative of its expected full-year performance, with key earnings contributions from ready-to-build project sales in the U.K. and the commissioning of previously sold German wind parks expected in the second half.

Energiekontor maintained its 2026 EBT forecast of €40 million to €60 million.