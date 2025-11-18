Energizer Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A14UHB / ISIN: US29272W1099
|
18.11.2025 13:13:55
Energizer Holdings Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates
(RTTNews) - Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $34.9 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $47.6 million, or $0.65 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Energizer Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $72.8 million or $1.05 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.16 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 3.4% to $832.8 million from $805.7 million last year.
Energizer Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $34.9 Mln. vs. $47.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.50 vs. $0.65 last year. -Revenue: $832.8 Mln vs. $805.7 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.20 - $0.30
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Energizer Holdings Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
|
03.11.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Energizer gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
03.08.25
|Ausblick: Energizer legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
20.07.25