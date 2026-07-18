Aqua Corporation Aktie
ISIN: TH0793010R18
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18.07.2026 20:53:41
Energizer Insider Aqua Capital Purchases 100,000 Shares for $2 Million -- Should Investors Buy Too?
Aqua Capital Ltd., an insider of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR), purchased 100,000 shares of common stock on July 13 and July 14, 2026. SEC Form 4 filingTransaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($20.21); post-transaction value based on July 14, 2026, market close ($20.41).Energizer Holdings operates as a global enterprise with 6,050 employees headquartered in Saint Louis, generating $3.0 billion in TTM revenue with net income of $195.1 million. The company maintains a diversified product portfolio across multiple battery chemistries and voltage ratings, positioning itself as a comprehensive energy solutions provider in the electrical equipment and parts sector. With a market capitalization of $1.4 billion, Energizer leverages its established brand portfolio and global distribution infrastructure to compete in the battery and portable power markets.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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