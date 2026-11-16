Energous Aktie
WKN DE: A110V4 / ISIN: US29272C1036
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16.11.2026 15:59:38
Energous: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors
On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 12, 2026, Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) announced that third-quarter revenue expanded to $3.4 million. Long-term investors need to see whether the business can convert initial trial programs into recurring software sales while restoring gross margin. Three things management said stand out.
Energous faced margin pressure earlier in 2026 due to manufacturing retooling and component costs. Price increases implemented in July lifted gross margin to 14% in the third quarter, and management targets historical hardware margins in the mid-30% range as offshore contract manufacturers that handle third-party assembly reach volume production.
Large enterprise customers in retail and e-commerce are moving past initial proof-of-concept testing, which evaluates whether the technology functions in real-world store environments. A major retail customer plans to expand coverage across 500 superstores and 150 warehouse club locations, which could accelerate Energous's transmitter hardware shipments.
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